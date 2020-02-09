Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
3-min read

'Some Things Never Change': Tendulkar Batting After 5 Years Will Make You Nostalgic

Watching him bat after half a decade brought the good ol' nostalgia among desi fans who couldn't contain their excitement on social media.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
'Some Things Never Change': Tendulkar Batting After 5 Years Will Make You Nostalgic
Image credits: Yuvraj Singh / Sony Liv.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar once again padded up to bat after over 5 years on Sunday in a charity match to aid the victims of devastating bushfires that have engulfed Australia since the last six months.

Tendulkar, who had taken up the coaching duties in the Ponting XI Vs Gilchrist XI bushfire bash at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, ditched retirement and walked out on the pitch to bat for an over to help the noble cause.

In a rare appearance, Li'l Master donned the Australian green and gold to Aussie star all-rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell.

Tendulkar meant business from the get-go and started his 1-over innings during the match break with a boundary - thanks to a misfield.

Watching him bat after half a decade brought the good ol' nostalgia among desi fans who couldn't contain their excitement on social media.

Other legends who graced the charity match were Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden among others.

Earlier on Saturday, in a video posted by Australian Women's Cricket Team, Perry lauded Tendulkar for supporting the cause and asked the 46-year-old to come out with the bat once again.

"Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match."

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval," she added.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

