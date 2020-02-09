'Some Things Never Change': Tendulkar Batting After 5 Years Will Make You Nostalgic

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar once again padded up to bat after over 5 years on Sunday in a charity match to aid the victims of devastating bushfires that have engulfed Australia since the last six months.

Tendulkar, who had taken up the coaching duties in the Ponting XI Vs Gilchrist XI bushfire bash at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, ditched retirement and walked out on the pitch to bat for an over to help the noble cause.

In a rare appearance, Li'l Master donned the Australian green and gold to Aussie star all-rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell.

Competitors on the field, friends off it! Had a lot of fun coming together for a cause like the Bushfire Relief. Happy to have contributed towards the #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/VpYZMteFCY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 9, 2020

Tendulkar meant business from the get-go and started his 1-over innings during the match break with a boundary - thanks to a misfield.

Watching him bat after half a decade brought the good ol' nostalgia among desi fans who couldn't contain their excitement on social media.

Sachin playing with a Kookaburra bat in Australia. Nice. #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/waaffW6VKb — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 9, 2020

61840 runs171 centuries4 World Cups trophiesAnd Billion Memories... in one frame Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky ponting @sachin_rt#BigAppeal | #BushfireCricketBashpic.twitter.com/8zlPPDTgzD — Sachin Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) February 9, 2020

Thank you Sachin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OCigLJQhBz — Tauseef Thug (@ThugTwits) February 9, 2020

Australians respect towards Sachin Tendulkar >>>>any other indian player — . (@imvk__) February 9, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar Could Play The Leg Glance even with a Waking Stick - Rightly Said by Waqar Younis pic.twitter.com/Nd7Jgiybq0 — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) February 9, 2020

Other legends who graced the charity match were Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden among others.

Awesome day with the legends of the game ! Thank you world for raising almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfires! Humanity at its best when we need each other ❤️ ⁦@Sachin_rt⁩ ⁦@BrianLara⁩ ⁦⁦@RickyPonting⁩ pic.twitter.com/CZGB8kht2u — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 9, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, in a video posted by Australian Women's Cricket Team, Perry lauded Tendulkar for supporting the cause and asked the 46-year-old to come out with the bat once again.

"Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match."

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval," she added.

Not our day today, but we're gearing up for a huge day tomorrow with the Bushfire Cricket Bash straight after our must-win match against England!@sachin_rt, keen for a hit in the middle to rustle up a few more $ for bushfire affected communities? 👉 https://t.co/aKGDE5AH4f pic.twitter.com/RtAxyot7ow — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 8, 2020

All smiles on the team bus ahead of the Bushfire Cricket Bash 😃 Let’s play some cricket! #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/FmgYwzeuL1 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 9, 2020

An awesome day today catching up with old mates and getting back out there for a good cause. You can donate at https://t.co/X6XfbUMrHs where every little bit helps for those affected by the bushfires #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/lH4Ikpfxi8 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 9, 2020

