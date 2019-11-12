Former England captain and current commentator Michael Vaughan, on Monday, joked about a video doing the rounds on social media where a kid is seen playing copybook cricketing shots, saying he surely has an English cat or dog.

Fox Cricket shared a video on Twitter where a child, still in his diapers, is seen playing some of the most elegant cover drives in textbook fashion.

The video, that went viral, saw the kid doing indoor practice and displaying a wide range of drives on the front foot as the ball was thrown at him.

"Surely he has an English cat or dog..." Vaughan wrote while tweeting the video.

Surely he has an English cat or dog ... 😜 https://t.co/WtIvAXDrd5 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 11, 2019

"Still in diapers yet has a better technique than most club cricketers," Fox Cricket wrote while sharing the video.

As for the fans, they believed the kid was simply cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in the making.

Tendulkar re-incarnate 😊 — Tactical Prince (@otunbakunle) November 11, 2019

Sachin tendulker — विवेक विक्रम सिंह (@vi7vive) November 11, 2019

Srilankan great Kumar Sangakkara too found a mention.

His stance look like great right hander @KumarSanga2 😍😍 — Pranav Sharma (@25Pranav) November 11, 2019

Of course, a fan also used the opportunity to take a dig at Vaughan.

Are those the same brand of nappies you wore when you were facing Brett Lee?😏 — Simon Hancock (@simonhancock_uk) November 11, 2019

But Vaughan had the last laugh.

Absolutely .. mine were bigger .. although I did manage 3 Tons in 8 Tests against him .. #OnOn https://t.co/QkwPWkvBQk — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 11, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

