Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Tendulkar in Making? Michael Vaughan Mightily Impressed With Toddler's Elegant Cover Drives

The video, that went viral, saw the kid doing indoor practice and displaying a wide range of drives on the front foot as the ball was thrown at him.

Updated:November 12, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Former England captain and current commentator Michael Vaughan, on Monday, joked about a video doing the rounds on social media where a kid is seen playing copybook cricketing shots, saying he surely has an English cat or dog.

Fox Cricket shared a video on Twitter where a child, still in his diapers, is seen playing some of the most elegant cover drives in textbook fashion.

"Surely he has an English cat or dog..." Vaughan wrote while tweeting the video.

"Still in diapers yet has a better technique than most club cricketers," Fox Cricket wrote while sharing the video.

As for the fans, they believed the kid was simply cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in the making.

Srilankan great Kumar Sangakkara too found a mention.

Of course, a fan also used the opportunity to take a dig at Vaughan.

But Vaughan had the last laugh.

