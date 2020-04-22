Tendulkar, Waqar, and Sarah: ICC Goes Down the Memory Lane With #MeAt20 Challenge

It has been a while since the #MeAt20 challenge has been doing the rounds on the Internet. As a part of the challenge, a person has to share his or her picture of the time when he or she was aged 20.

The challenge has got people nostalgic and share some tidbits of the memories on social media too. While uploading the photo, the person taking up the challenge has to use #MeAt 20 in the caption.

Joining the fun, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took the challenge, wherein they are posting photos of ace cricketers when they were 20 years old and listing their achievements at the two-decade mark.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sharing the master blaster’s picture from a Test cricket match, ICC has revealed the score that he had achieved when he was only 20 years old. Captioning the photo in which Tendulkar can be seen in action, ICC wrote: “Sachin Tendulkar at 20: Matches: 108, Runs 4132, 100s-7 and test average 50.57”.

Waqar Younis

The still is from a test match. In the photo, one can see Pakistani veteran Waqar Younis with both his hands up. From the looks of it, one can speculate that the photo was taken after he had taken a wicket.

Quinton de Kock

The South African cricketer, who is currently the captain of the team, had already crossed the 900 runs mark at the age of 20.

Meg Lanning

Currently, the captain of Australia’s women cricket team, Meg at 20 had already scored over 1,600 runs. The photo that has been shared looks like from a moment after she had just hit a shot.

Sarah Taylor

Sarah was known for her batting and wicket-keeping skills. It is very recently that she announced her retirement from international cricket. At 20, the cricketer had already scored 2,038 runs, took 44 catches and had stumped 29 times.

Mustafizur Rahman

At 20 this cricketer from Bangladesh had taken 52 wickets in a total of 24 matches that he had played.

Rashid Khan

With 230 wickets from 111 matches, star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan had aced the Me at 20 challenge. This picture is from one of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures.