Tendulkar 'Superfan' Sudhir Cheers on from Hill as KL Rahul Smashes Stunning Ton in Pune

There are cricket fans then there is Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary. Sudhir, who is an ardent fan of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been a constant at the grounds to cheer on for Men in Blue for years. Hailing from Bihar and a teacher by profession, Sudhir is instantly spotted in the crowds, thanks to his bare body painted in India’s tricolour and a flag in his hand. With the Covid-19 cases spiking by the day, the remainder of the contests between India and England has been moved behind closed doors. Despite no fan in attendance, Sudhir is still rooting for Team India, albeit from a distance and atop a hill. After “attending" the first ODI in Pune, Sudhir once again turned up near the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium to extend his support to the home team.

The superfan was spotted on Friday when KL Rahul brought up his fifth ODI century after the hosts lost the toss and were put in to bat first.

News18 / Disney+ Hostar

Video from the incident was shared by a fan on the microblogging site Twitter.

Indian cricket team super fan sudhir kumar gautam cheering for the team. #INDvENG thanks to cameraman. pic.twitter.com/5EJJ21YSJt— SaiCric Krishna🏆🏏🎤🖋️ 🌱💂🎬 (@SaiKris75286313) March 26, 2021

Sudhir, a regular on social media, had earlier shared photos from his previous outing in Pune during the first ODI between India and England.

Coming back to the action, apart from KL, Virat Kohli smashed yet another half-century 66 (79), while a swift knock of 77 off just 40 deliveries by Rishabh Pant along with Hardik Pandya’s brisk 35 (16) powered India to another 300+ score as the home team put up a steep total of 336/6 on the board.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on Friday became only the second player in the history of the game to score over 10,000 runs batting at No.3 position. During the 2nd ODI against England at Pune, the Indian skipper registered his 105th fifty-plus score (62 fifties and 43 hundreds). En route to the knock he completed 10,000 ODI runs and is now second only to Australian great Ricky Ponting, who had scored 12662 runs in 330 innings batting at No.3.

Kohli has opened in six ODIs scoring 161 runs. He has batted at No.1 in 192 ODIs scoring 10046 runs. At No.4 he has 1767 runs from 42 matches and at No.5 he has scored 127 runs in five matches. At 6, he has scored an unbeaten 23* and 37 batting at No.7.