Tennis Fraternity Responds to Roger Federer's Challenge, Andy Murray Increases Difficulty Level

That one would want to follow in the footsteps of Roger Federer is not really a difficult thought. The Swiss ace’s volleying drill video from a earlier in the week to help drive home the message of staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, has produced plenty of responses from fans and tennis players.

Some however added their own twists to the tale making things very interesting!

One of his more fancied opponents of many years, Sir Andy Murray however took it up a notch, actually more than a fair few notches with the 100 volley challenge.

A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 💯 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video 🙄, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...🎾 pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020

What’s more he’s asked Federer and his wife Mirka and the rest of the tennis fraternity to take on the challenge too.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

The famous Indian men’s double pairing of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi brought out their frying pans in a #FryingPan challenge.

Here’s a challenge for you guys while we’re in lockdown! How many can you do?



I’m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I’ll share the best few! 😁#TennisAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe #NoLookVolley #LockdownChallenge pic.twitter.com/V2rDlfEY4v — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 8, 2020

@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don’t have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging 😇🎾 🍳 pic.twitter.com/xJRUzXSxXs — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 9, 2020

The legendary Martina Navratilova wasn’t to be left behind either and upped the ante by having quite a hit in her garden.

This one is for you Stubbs- my one and only take in our garden just now:) pic.twitter.com/HfSD3jJoIA — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 8, 2020

The teenage American tennis player Coco Gauff had to do the challenge twice after fans were unhappy at her first attempt because she wasn’t wearing a hat.