2-MIN READ

Tennis Fraternity Responds to Roger Federer's Challenge, Andy Murray Increases Difficulty Level

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
That one would want to follow in the footsteps of Roger Federer is not really a difficult thought. The Swiss ace’s volleying drill video from a earlier in the week to help drive home the message of staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, has produced plenty of responses from fans and tennis players.

Some however added their own twists to the tale making things very interesting!

One of his more fancied opponents of many years, Sir Andy Murray however took it up a notch, actually more than a fair few notches with the 100 volley challenge.

What’s more he’s asked Federer and his wife Mirka and the rest of the tennis fraternity to take on the challenge too.

The famous Indian men’s double pairing of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi brought out their frying pans in a #FryingPan challenge.

The legendary Martina Navratilova wasn’t to be left behind either and upped the ante by having quite a hit in her garden.

The teenage American tennis player Coco Gauff had to do the challenge twice after fans were unhappy at her first attempt because she wasn’t wearing a hat.


