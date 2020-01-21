Tennis Player Elliot Benchetrit Asks Ball-Girl to Peel Banana for Him, Gets Scolded by Umpire
French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit was caught in a rather embarrassing and awkward moment when he asked a ballkid to peel a banana for him during the Australian Open and got rebuked by the umpire for the same.
Photo: Twitter/ Alex Theodoridis
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Benchetrit can be seen taking a break outside a court in Melbourne when a young ball girl approaches him with a banana. He then gestures at her and asks her to peel it for him, much to umpire John Blom's dismay.
Blom can be seen reprimanding Benchetrit, as both the ballkid and the tennis player look at the umpire in a bemused manner. Benchetrit, who is also world number 229, can be seen getting told off by Blom in the viral video.
So this is the moment where Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I’m glad the umpire (John Blom) stepped in and told him off. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG— Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020
This is what Twitter had to say:
Wow, such entitlement.— Sharon Chippington (@shari______) January 19, 2020
Good for @Johnblom87 👍— Mrs C 👋 (@claire88cairns) January 19, 2020
@elbenchetrit humbleness is a prerequisite for an elite athlete— Gordon D'Arcy (@Gordonwdarcy) January 19, 2020
Enough with ball kids fetching towels and this shit...gone beyond ball kids to personal servants...step in atp and WTA— John Meaney (@meandawg15) January 19, 2020
Well that just takes the “banana”isn’t it time the PTA and WTA told all players to stop treating ball kids like their personal run arounds and get their own towels drinks AND Bananas????— brendaswan (@swanb89163393) January 19, 2020
Benchetrit eventually went on to win the first round and has now been drawn against Japanese tennis player Yuichi Sugita.
