1-min read

Tennis Player Elliot Benchetrit Asks Ball-Girl to Peel Banana for Him, Gets Scolded by Umpire

French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit was caught in a rather embarrassing and awkward moment when he asked a ballkid to peel a banana for him during the Australian Open and got rebuked by the umpire for the same.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
Photo: Twitter/ Alex Theodoridis
Photo: Twitter/ Alex Theodoridis

French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit was caught in a rather embarrassing and awkward moment when he asked a ballkid to peel a banana for him during the Australian Open and got rebuked by the umpire for the same.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Benchetrit can be seen taking a break outside a court in Melbourne when a young ball girl approaches him with a banana. He then gestures at her and asks her to peel it for him, much to umpire John Blom's dismay.

Blom can be seen reprimanding Benchetrit, as both the ballkid and the tennis player look at the umpire in a bemused manner. Benchetrit, who is also world number 229, can be seen getting told off by Blom in the viral video.

This is what Twitter had to say:

Benchetrit eventually went on to win the first round and has now been drawn against Japanese tennis player Yuichi Sugita.

