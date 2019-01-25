Tennis Player's Apt Response to Hiring a Woman Coach Gets a Huge Cheer at Australian Open

Why make the point that he is coached by a woman- I haven’t heard commentators ask Women players about being coached by a man. — soorips (@soorips) January 23, 2019

He speaks the truth upon us all! Mauresmo, amazing player, amazing coach, her gender has nothing to do with that! And it shouldn’t have anything to do with anyone else. — Jonah (@jonahsktan) January 23, 2019

Sexism will die a death of thousand cuts as every day more people objectively realize that men and women can do anything. There is no reason a woman can't coach any sport. — Bryce (@bryce_carmony) January 24, 2019

When the majority of people will speak and think like this, we would have made a massive step forward. I look forward to it! Also major congrats to Pouille and his awesome coach. — Camille Guglielmi (@CamGuglielmi) January 23, 2019

Well said Lucas Pouille...but McEnroe had to drag it out of you!

He had asked you many questions (prompts!) in the hope of eliciting that response!!!! — susie kenny (@zook59) January 23, 2019

Excellent answer Lucas Amelie is a great coach. Amelie knows Raonic game she coached Andy Murray who beat him too at the Australian Open. This is very impressive upset because Lucas was 0-3 against Raonic prior to match. Outstanding Lucas😊 — OrvilleLloydDouglas (@OrvilleLloyd) January 23, 2019

When I was young Mac was my fave player. But as a man he needs to grow up a bit and stop these things about women in tennis. Mauresmo is a world class coach, no doubt. — Laurent Tescari (@ltescari) January 23, 2019

Amélie Mauresmo, was a great player, and obviously is a great coach! — Shirley (@Shirley56733062) January 23, 2019

As I said in a previous text, she was an awesome players and feel sure Amélie is an axcellent coach! — Shirley (@Shirley56733062) January 24, 2019

24-year-old Frenchman Lucas Pouille roared through the Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday, taming Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4, and thus advancing to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final, where he will face tennis ace Novak Djokovic.But the biggest cheer of the day came when Lucas responded to a question about the hiring of female tennis coaches in the sport.The Frenchman, who is coached by Amélie Mauresmo, a former world number 1 and winner of two Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon, was interviewed immediately after the match by John McEnroe, who asked about his decision to hire a woman coach.McEnroe said, "I’m getting the feeling that a lot of these guy players are going to be hiring female coaches now."The champ that he is, Lucas responded by saying that the coach's gender didn't matter if they had a rich knowledge about the sport.Lucas said, "They should. She has the right mindset, she knows everything about tennis. It's not about being a woman or a man, you just have to know what you're doing and she does."While Twitterati appreciated Lucas' response, several felt that McEnroe's remark about the coach was sexist in nature.Coach Amélie Mauresmo too got a huge cheer from the fans.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.