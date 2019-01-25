LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Tennis Player's Apt Response to Hiring a Woman Coach Gets a Huge Cheer at Australian Open

Lucas Pouille roared through the Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday, taming Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4, thus advancing to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final where he will face tennis ace Novak Djokovic.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Tennis Player's Apt Response to Hiring a Woman Coach Gets a Huge Cheer at Australian Open
Image credits: Australian Open / Twitter
24-year-old Frenchman Lucas Pouille roared through the Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday, taming Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4, and thus advancing to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final, where he will face tennis ace Novak Djokovic.

But the biggest cheer of the day came when Lucas responded to a question about the hiring of female tennis coaches in the sport.

The Frenchman, who is coached by Amélie Mauresmo, a former world number 1 and winner of two Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon, was interviewed immediately after the match by John McEnroe, who asked about his decision to hire a woman coach.

McEnroe said, "I’m getting the feeling that a lot of these guy players are going to be hiring female coaches now."




The champ that he is, Lucas responded by saying that the coach's gender didn't matter if they had a rich knowledge about the sport.

Lucas said, "They should. She has the right mindset, she knows everything about tennis. It's not about being a woman or a man, you just have to know what you're doing and she does."

While Twitterati appreciated Lucas' response, several felt that McEnroe's remark about the coach was sexist in nature.
















Coach Amélie Mauresmo too got a huge cheer from the fans.













facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Loading...
