Tennis Player's Apt Response to Hiring a Woman Coach Gets a Huge Cheer at Australian Open
Lucas Pouille roared through the Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday, taming Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-4, thus advancing to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final where he will face tennis ace Novak Djokovic.
Image credits: Australian Open / Twitter
But the biggest cheer of the day came when Lucas responded to a question about the hiring of female tennis coaches in the sport.
The Frenchman, who is coached by Amélie Mauresmo, a former world number 1 and winner of two Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon, was interviewed immediately after the match by John McEnroe, who asked about his decision to hire a woman coach.
McEnroe said, "I’m getting the feeling that a lot of these guy players are going to be hiring female coaches now."
"She knows everything about tennis. It's not about being a woman or a man."— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2019
- @la_pouille on new coach @AmeMauresmo 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/AhbhZuVIH2
The champ that he is, Lucas responded by saying that the coach's gender didn't matter if they had a rich knowledge about the sport.
Lucas said, "They should. She has the right mindset, she knows everything about tennis. It's not about being a woman or a man, you just have to know what you're doing and she does."
While Twitterati appreciated Lucas' response, several felt that McEnroe's remark about the coach was sexist in nature.
Why make the point that he is coached by a woman- I haven’t heard commentators ask Women players about being coached by a man.— soorips (@soorips) January 23, 2019
He speaks the truth upon us all! Mauresmo, amazing player, amazing coach, her gender has nothing to do with that! And it shouldn’t have anything to do with anyone else.— Jonah (@jonahsktan) January 23, 2019
Sexism will die a death of thousand cuts as every day more people objectively realize that men and women can do anything. There is no reason a woman can't coach any sport.— Bryce (@bryce_carmony) January 24, 2019
When the majority of people will speak and think like this, we would have made a massive step forward. I look forward to it! Also major congrats to Pouille and his awesome coach.— Camille Guglielmi (@CamGuglielmi) January 23, 2019
Well said Lucas Pouille...but McEnroe had to drag it out of you!— susie kenny (@zook59) January 23, 2019
He had asked you many questions (prompts!) in the hope of eliciting that response!!!!
Coach Amélie Mauresmo too got a huge cheer from the fans.
Excellent answer Lucas Amelie is a great coach. Amelie knows Raonic game she coached Andy Murray who beat him too at the Australian Open. This is very impressive upset because Lucas was 0-3 against Raonic prior to match. Outstanding Lucas😊— OrvilleLloydDouglas (@OrvilleLloyd) January 23, 2019
When I was young Mac was my fave player. But as a man he needs to grow up a bit and stop these things about women in tennis. Mauresmo is a world class coach, no doubt.— Laurent Tescari (@ltescari) January 23, 2019
Amélie Mauresmo, was a great player, and obviously is a great coach!— Shirley (@Shirley56733062) January 23, 2019
As I said in a previous text, she was an awesome players and feel sure Amélie is an axcellent coach!— Shirley (@Shirley56733062) January 24, 2019
