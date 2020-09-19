Tennis Star Roger Federer Breaks into a Beatles Song for a Commercial

Who would have that tennis legend Roger Federer would also turn out to be an impressive singer? The Swiss player surprised his fans by singing the famous Beatles song ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ for a recent television commercial.

The 39-year-old player sang the classic Beatles song for an advertisement for Sunrise, a Swiss telecommunications provider based in Zurich. The video shows Federer’s fun side as he grooves to the song.

In an interview to Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten, the 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer said that to prepare for the ad he practised his singing skills in his car and had to make an effort to bring himself to sing. “I really had to overcome myself, but it made it a lot easier to sing along in a group because I knew that my voice wouldn’t be heard that much next to the many super voices,” he said.

A surprise that melted hearts all around the world 🎾🍝 Watch the behind the scenes video of how @rogerfederer surprised Carola and Vittoria and the day they spent together. #TheRooftopMatch pic.twitter.com/uXkbEIx2CQ — Barilla (@Barilla) August 4, 2020

The tennis star also took help of a vocal coach who told him that his singing did not have to be perfect which he said helped him a lot. “Even though I’ve done so many interviews, it’s always weird to hear my own voice. I was told it didn’t have to sound perfect, which of course helped a lot,” he added.

However, this is not the first time we are witnessing Federer’s singing skills. In 2017, he collaborated with fellow players GrigorDimitrov and Tommy Haas to create their own band Backhand Boys during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The three players sang the 1982 Chicago hit Hard To Say I’m Sorry with Haas’ father-in-law and world-renowned record producer and musician David Foster on piano.

Many tennis fans have invented new ways of playing the game amid Covid-19 pandemic. Two teenagers from Italy became famous on social media with their rooftop tennis match. The video of two girls playing tennis from their respective roofs in a city in Italy impressed Federer who later surprised the two fans. He joined the girls for a rooftop match in Italy and also had some pasta with them.