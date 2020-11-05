Tenth Grader Impresses Word Genius Shashi Tharoor With Unknown Word on Radio Show

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is famous for impressing (and confusing) the general public with his oration and vocabulary. People learn new words from his tweet, words that one may never hear in conversation in an entire lifetime, save for Tharoor’s tweets and speeches.

However, the parliamentarian was the one who ended up learning new words and being thoroughly impressed by a high school student. Tharoor made an appearance on a radio show hosted by RJ Rafi on Club FM. A student named Diya from Idukki was also present on the show. The radio channel is a private station in Kerala. Diya was participating in a “Zoom” segment for her English vocabulary knowledge.

When it comes to prowess in the English language, one cannot simply forget about Tharoor and his solid grasp on words and grammar. He made a surprise appearance on the show, much to Diya’s delight. The show then revealed how Diya had messaged Tharoor on Facebook and requested him to pronounce a very long word.

During the show, Tharoor – a columnist, author of more than 18 books, winner of Sahitya Academi award – had to admit defeat. Whereas Diya, a student of 10th grade, pronounced the word fluidly, without pausing or breaking or being nervous.

As soon as she finishes pronouncing the impossible sounding word, Tharoor immediately jumps in and asks, “Which means?” The word evidently signifies a fictional food item, according to Diya.

The radio channel posted the video on Facebook which has over 1 million view.

“It’s not a small thing to remember and repeat the word. Everyone wouldn't be able to do it. She has memory power. She has the concentration. My advice is: learn such long words which you can make use of,” Tharoor said.

He then shared a link for the video on his Twitter handle. People congratulated him for encouraging the young, talented girl and applauded her for her skills.