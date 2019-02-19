'Tera Time Ayega': Piyush Goyal Shares Hilarious 'Gully Boy' Parody to Warn Ticketless Train Travellers

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

Bohot hard, bohot hard! — Mr Sarkar অভিষেক সরকার (@_Mr_Sarkar_) February 18, 2019

Hahaha very good sir

We all r love you ❤

Aur mai hamesha ticket lekr chalta hu — Deepak Arora (@DeepakArora9785) February 18, 2019

Very creative! Nice approach!! — Arvind Agrawal PhD (@arvind_now) February 18, 2019

Creative way of advertisement and delivering right message to society. Really, this is our taste to make local style of trend. Bring more local flavours and avoid foreign ways of advertisement. — Nishant Dogra (@mrdogra007) February 18, 2019

Hope this becomes "Tu bina ticket aaya hai toh fine bharke jaayega"



Kyunki pakda jaane ke baad kya hota hai hum sabko pata hai. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 19, 2019

Train time par kab ayega..? — Unique (@skimran41262116) February 19, 2019

Jo bina reservation utha,wo rupiya de ke berth le jayega,local passengers bathroom ke agey bhir lagayega,irctc ke naam pe low quality khane ka high price lia jayega,aur.Aur train late jari rahega,choro chakke lower berth ke niche ake so jayega,tu tt tt chilayega.par koi nai ayega — Ujjal Kumar Das (@storyteller_ujj) February 18, 2019

After Uri, Gully Boy seems to be the latest Bollywood film to have struck the fancy of the massses in India including union ministers such as Piyush Goyal.Parodying the popular song 'Apna Time Ayega' from the film, Railway minister Piyush Goyal recently posted a video titled 'Tera Time Ayega' on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Only, the song was not about rogue rappers but rogue railway passengers who travel on trains without tickets.The video is a montage of various images of ticketless passengers in railway stations across India, trying to best the 'shaana' (clever) TT.The hilarious lines of the video go something like:"Tera time ayega, mere jaisa shana TT tujhe na mil payega.Ye bahano ka jwala mujhe na pighlayega.Jahan tak teri ticket hai tu wahi tak hi jayega."(Your time will come, you will never get a smart TT like this one.These excuses will not work with me. You will only go till where you ticket will be.)The video ends with "Tera time ayega, ticket bana aya hai toh pakda zaroor jayega." (You time will come, travel without a ticket and you'll surely get caught.)In conclusion, the video urged passengers to not travel tiketless.The creative video has won hearts on Twitter.However, some also warned against bribe-taking TTs and delayed trains and asked 'tera time kab ayega?' (when will your time be up?)