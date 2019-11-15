Terminally-Ill Scientist With Motor Neurone Disease Transitions Into World's First 'Cyborg'

The NHS cites motor neurone disease as being a condition that affects the brain and nerves, causing weakness in patients over time. According to them, it is nearly always fatal and can shorten a person's life significantly. However, a scientist decided to fight the death warrant signed by the disease and in the process turn into something else, other than a human.

Subsequently, Peter Scott-Morgan, who was told by doctors that he won’t be able live long due to the muscle wasting diseases, has challenged his fate to fight all odds.

The terminally-ill British scientist found a way to live longer as he underwent a complete transition into the world's first full cyborg, named Peter 2.0

According to a report in Daily Mail, Morgan, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease is 2017, decided to fight his fate and in the process push the boundaries of what can be achieved using scientific evolution. Peter decided to extend his own life and become fully robotic, the report added.

This 61-year-old scientist returned from 24 days in intensive care to reveal that "Peter 2.0 is now online," the report said, adding that the he had to undergo a number of extremely complex, risky operations for his transformation journey.

According to the report, his transformations include the creation of a life-like avatar which can be used to create expressions, before Peter himself, loses the use of his facial muscles. Meanwhile, he is also working the use of eye-tracking technology, which might help him control multiple computers using only his eyes.

The transformation also saw Dr Scott-Morgan give up the use of his voice by having a laryngectomy. The procedure will allow him to avoid the danger of saliva entering his lungs.

On October 10, Dr Scott-Morgan had said he would be trading his voice for "potentially decades of life" as he completed the final medical procedure for his transition, adding, "I'm not dying, I'm transforming. Oh, how I love science," reported Daily Mail.

The report cited Dr Scott-Morgan writing in his website that he is transforming into the "most advanced human cybernetic organism" ever created and he is scheduled to become the "world's very first full Cyborg."

