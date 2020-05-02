'Terrible Timing': Anand Mahindra, Who Just Turned 65, Has New Lockdown Extension Worries

The most recent extension of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was met with quite a variety of reactions on the internet, including one from the businessman Anand Mahindra’s who is well known for his entertaining posts.

The details on relaxations in various zones across the country from May 4 will be clarified in detail by the Ministry of Home Affairs. However staying indoors, maintaining social distance and taking extra good care of those above 65 years of age and those with comorbidities continues to be common as per the MHA.

To this, Anand Mahindra responded with a tweet, “I have a terrible sense of timing: I just turned 65 yesterday!”

The rules are the strictest in the Red Zone districts and get progressively easier in the Orange and Green Zones. Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home. All government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33% as per requirement.