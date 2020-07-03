Terrifying! Couple Swept off by Huge Wave while Having Their Wedding Photoshoot

Wedding photos are an integral part of the memory book for a couple. Now, it looks like things didn’t go as planned for this California-based couple.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, the newly wedded couple was swept off by a huge wave that hit the ocean side rock, taking them into the sea.

The report added that the two were rescued after local lifeguards and emergency rescue teams got into action without any delay. Morever, the Laguna Beach Fire Department too reached the scene.

The report further stated that two lifeguards pulled the drenched bride to the shore by using a rescue tube. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries. As of now, the couple has not been identified.

The duo was dressed in white. The groom was wearing a white suit while the bride was sporting a white gown. What must be noted here is the fact that the point where they were getting their photoshoot done is a popular photo spot.

This incident was filmed by a person from a look out point in Montage Hotel on Laguna Beach, California.