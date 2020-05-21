BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Terrifying Photos of Flooded Kolkata Airport Show the Devastation Caused by Cyclone Amphan

News18 image.

News18 image.

The airport suffered massive structural losses as strong gusts of wind brought everything down in its path.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 2:55 PM IST
Uprooted trees, waterlogging, structural damage, deaths.

The aftermath of the cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha has turned the states into a war-like situation.

As photos and videos of the destruction surface online, visuals from the Kolkata airport left netizens in a state of shock.

Amphan left Kolkata airport flooded as the cyclonic storm devasted West Bengal after it made landfall on Wednesday. The airport suffered massive structural losses as strong gusts of wind brought everything down in its path.

In the videos, one can see the losses that Air India's hanger incurred after its roof collapsed owing to the "super cyclone".


The rest of the airport pretty much suffered a similar fate, as aircrafts rested in waterlogged tarmac.

Scenes of devastation at the airport were all over the microblogging site.







