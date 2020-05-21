Terrifying Photos of Flooded Kolkata Airport Show the Devastation Caused by Cyclone Amphan

Uprooted trees, waterlogging, structural damage, deaths.

The aftermath of the cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha has turned the states into a war-like situation.

As photos and videos of the destruction surface online, visuals from the Kolkata airport left netizens in a state of shock.

Amphan left Kolkata airport flooded as the cyclonic storm devasted West Bengal after it made landfall on Wednesday. The airport suffered massive structural losses as strong gusts of wind brought everything down in its path.

In the videos, one can see the losses that Air India's hanger incurred after its roof collapsed owing to the "super cyclone".





The Calcutta airport is now partly submerged in water, after #CycloneAmphan wreaked havoc on the state. Follow live: https://t.co/JuJLk7BtYP pic.twitter.com/OXpSWhyQ7O

— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 21, 2020

The rest of the airport pretty much suffered a similar fate, as aircrafts rested in waterlogged tarmac.



Photos from the Calcutta airport show heavy damage caused by #SuperCycloneAmphan. Follow live updates: https://t.co/JuJLk7BtYP pic.twitter.com/i3fdjvoPDE — News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 21, 2020



Scenes of devastation at the airport were all over the microblogging site.





Wind speed was so high that 40-tonne planes shaken at Kolkata Airport. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/ELg2j43t4N — #_ (#आशीष_गोस्वामी || भगवाधारी) (@AshishG9661) May 21, 2020









Terrible disaster at Kolkata airport by Amphan cyclone pic.twitter.com/kZ5tCEBeNT

— RUNU BARUAH (@runu_baruah) May 21, 2020



@ANI West Bengal: A portion of Kolkata Airport flooded in wake of #CycloneAmphan. pic.twitter.com/xblGyRwu5M — Shivam Dubey (@ShivamD53396155) May 21, 2020





