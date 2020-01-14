Terrifying Photos of Rare 'Devil's Horns' Sunrise Captured by Photographer

Everyone tries their hands on sunrise pictures. No matter where or when, photographs of sunrise always turn out to be ethereal and heavenly.

But what if sunrise looks like the devil’s horns? Well, something like that has happened recently and spotted in the coastal city of Al Wakrah, Qatar, on December 26, 2019.

Photography enthusiast Elias Chasiotis was on a trip in the area on December 26. Coincidentally, an annular solar eclipse was underway during dawn on the same day. The phenomenon made the sun rising above the horizon look like a devil rising from the waters, with just the ‘devil horns’ being visible.

Chasiotis captured the entire course of the eclipse with his mirrorless camera and later shared the same on his Facebook account. Speaking to Bored Panda, he informed that he has been an amateur astrophotographer for the last 15 years.

Chasiotis maintained that he had intentionally chosen a place with an open horizon in order to get the “perfect view” of the eclipsed sun emerging from the sea. He had hoped for optical effects like inferior mirage to be visible and was lucky enough to capture them.

An inferior mirage is a mirage of an object visible below that object and is often visible in lakes or seas.

“Haze and low clouds in the southeast” had worried Chasiotis at first but the sun soon began to rise. The sun came up in separate pieces, which looked, as Chasiotis describes them, like “red horns piercing the sea”.

Gradually, it took the shape of a crescent, with the so-called ‘Etruscan vase’ inferior mirage effect visible. The phenomenon was also dubbed as the “evil sunrise”.

Chasiotis only had one regret, that of not being able to capture the annular phase of the eclipse (“the ring of fire”) due to the clouds. Still, he described it as “the most stunning sunrise” to the news website.

