Terrifying Photos Show How a Diver Almost Lost His Foot When a Shark Stole His Flippers

A teenager from Australia kicked a bull shark in the head to survive its attack. Lachlan Pye, 18, filmed the hair-raising incident while spearfishing off North Queensland.



On May 31, the young diver’s foot was almost bit off by an 11-foot shark that appeared underneath him.

Pye shared underwater GoPro glimpses of the close call on Facebook and wrote, “So this happened. Yesterday, this bull shark came up to me and snapped my fin in half and took it right off my foot. Was pretty lucky”.

In the post, one can notice a shark low in the murky water clamping its jaws on to the diver's flipper, who reeled away when kicked in the head.

"I took the easy shot and started to come up. As I came up, this bull shark charged me. It came out of nowhere," UPI quoted Pye as saying.

He started kicking his flippers frantically when the giant fish grabbed on to it and described the encounter as "two minutes of terror" to 9News.

"It pulled my foot down, I felt my ankle move and I looked down and it had taken a couple of chomps at the fin," he said.

According to a report in 9News, although Pye lost a flipper as a result of the incident, he made it back to his vessel miraculously without any injuries, added the report.

