'Terrifying': Roller Coaster Ride Evacuated on UK's Hottest Day, People Forced to Climb Down

The severe heatwave in the United Kingdom has given way to some astonishing pictures and grim reminders of how the coming decades will look. This week, England saw temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius. The country’s Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning for the first time, according to BBC. With such extreme weather conditions in place, a recent tweet highlighted how those who planned to go on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park, had to walk down the tracks.

A group of people who were caught on a roller coaster at Staffordshire’s Alton Towers amusement park were forced to go down a flight of stairs to reach the ground. The ride stopped abruptly as overheated equipment and tracks affected the smooth functioning. The details of the incident were shared on Twitter by a user named Dean along with pictures of the harrowing experience. The first tweet featured a picture of the roller coaster track as the sun shined over the skies. He wrote along the picture, “An Oblivion shuttle has stopped at the top, I’m sure the magical bottles of water will be straight out in this heat.” In the following tweet, Dean updated that the guests who were stuck inside the roller coaster ride were provided with water bottles by an evacuation team. “The magic bottles of water have made it up to the guests on board,” read the following tweet.

Soon after the team began the evacuation process, it was quite clear that the ride cannot come down. “Preparations are underway to evacuate the riders from the shuttle at the top, clearly the ride cannot be re-started at this point in time,” Dean mentioned.

The next picture shared by the Twitter user saw the guests walking down the roller coaster track through stairs. He mentioned in the tweet, “Guests are now being evacuated from the top, they have remained safe throughout the evacuation, with bottled water provided, and a harness to walk back down to the ground!”

Besides amusement parks, the heatwave in the UK led to melting lights, wildfires and warped roads.

