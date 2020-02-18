English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Terrifying TikTok Video Shows Boy Falling off Running Train while Doing 'Stunt', Govt Tweets Warning

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Railways)

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 18, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
While it's not unusual to see Indians casually dismissing the dangers of footboard travelling on crowded trains and buses, a recent incident throws spotlight on just how dangerous dangling from moving trains could be.

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, a young boy is seen falling off a running train's door and almost coming under the wheels, while allegedly trying to perform a 'stunt'. The incident was shot on TikTok and in the first few seconds, it looks like the boy is getting run over on the tracks. In the end, however, the boy manages to survive the fall with possibly just good fortune to thank.

The short clip was shared by the Ministry of Indian Railways on Twitter as a sign of warning. The caption read, "Getting off and climbing a moving train is fatal. Watch him lose his life in the course of a stunt, but every time luck will not be with him."

The Ministry further went on to urge people not to indulge in such activities and also prevent someone trying to do the same. "Do not put your life at stake in a stunt affair !!" it added.

The 7-second short clip was quick enough to draw strong criticism over the act, as netizens had their hearts skip a beat.

