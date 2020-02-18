Terrifying TikTok Video Shows Boy Falling off Running Train while Doing 'Stunt', Govt Tweets Warning

While it's not unusual to see Indians casually dismissing the dangers of footboard travelling on crowded trains and buses, a recent incident throws spotlight on just how dangerous dangling from moving trains could be.

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, a young boy is seen falling off a running train's door and almost coming under the wheels, while allegedly trying to perform a 'stunt'. The incident was shot on TikTok and in the first few seconds, it looks like the boy is getting run over on the tracks. In the end, however, the boy manages to survive the fall with possibly just good fortune to thank.

The short clip was shared by the Ministry of Indian Railways on Twitter as a sign of warning. The caption read, "Getting off and climbing a moving train is fatal. Watch him lose his life in the course of a stunt, but every time luck will not be with him."

The Ministry further went on to urge people not to indulge in such activities and also prevent someone trying to do the same. "Do not put your life at stake in a stunt affair !!" it added.

चलती हुई ट्रेन से उतरना- चढ़ना जानलेवा है, इन्हें देखिए स्टंट के चक्कर में अपनी जान से हाथ धो बैठते लेकिन हर बार किस्मत इनके साथ नहीं होगी।



कृपया ऐसा ना करें और दूसरों को भी ना करने दे, जीवन अमूल्य है स्टंट के चक्कर में अपनी जिंदगी को दांव पर ना लगाएं!! pic.twitter.com/tpyaAYJPNM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 18, 2020

The 7-second short clip was quick enough to draw strong criticism over the act, as netizens had their hearts skip a beat.

