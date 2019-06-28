Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Tesco Product with 5-Digit Expiry Date Went Viral on Twitter, Here's What the Store Had to Say

A shopper Matthew Stock tweeted British supermarket Tesco to ask about the incomprehensible "best before" date on a packet of burger relish he had just purchased. The expiry date read, '20140'

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Tesco Product with 5-Digit Expiry Date Went Viral on Twitter, Here's What the Store Had to Say
Apparently, the Tesco relish packet was dated according to the Julian calendar | Image credit: Twitter
It seems that the Tesco expiry date on its products are creating some sort of confusion among consumers. A shopper Matthew Stock tweeted British supermarket Tesco to ask about the incomprehensible "best before" date on a packet of burger relish he had just purchased. The expiry date read, "20140".

Taking to Twitter, Stock posted an image of the product alongside the caption, "@Tesco hello there Tesco, could you please explain this expiry date please."

Soon after he posted the query, a member of Tesco's customer service replied admitting bafflement. The person wrote, "If I'm honest Matthew, I have no idea. 2nd of January 2040? Can you send me the products barcode number? I'll have a chat with my support team about this and find out for you. Thanks - Sharon"

Matthew duly obliged,

Following which the customer service executive was seen asking if the relish came with the burger, and when Matthew replied in the affirmative, a company spokeswoman Maggie returned with a strange explanation for the msytery code.

"Hi Matthew, I have had a response from my support team. They have advised the date code on the relish only is the Julian date. 20140 is the 140th day. This translated into the Gregorian calendar is the 20th May 2020. Thanks," replied Maggie.

A shocked Matthew expressed his sentiments, asking, "Are you serious? Surely that's not a legitimate way of dating products?" to which Maggie, having to answer for the strange coding, replied, "Hi Matthew, I fully agree with you. If I had received this myself I wouldn't have known what this meant. What I can do is pass this through to my support team to ask why they date it this way. Ill come back to you asap. Thanks - Maggie"

Needless to say, Twitterati had a field day commenting on the thread:

For the unversed, the Julian calendar, proposed by Julius Caesar in 708 AUC, was a reform of the Roman calendar and took effect on January 1, 45 BC. It was the predominant calendar in the Roman world, Europe, European settlements and elsewhere, until it was replaced by the Gregorian calendar by Pope Gregory XIII.

