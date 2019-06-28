Tesco Product with 5-Digit Expiry Date Went Viral on Twitter, Here's What the Store Had to Say

It seems that the Tesco expiry date on its products are creating some sort of confusion among consumers. A shopper Matthew Stock tweeted British supermarket Tesco to ask about the incomprehensible "best before" date on a packet of burger relish he had just purchased. The expiry date read, "20140".

Taking to Twitter, Stock posted an image of the product alongside the caption, "@Tesco hello there Tesco, could you please explain this expiry date please."

@Tesco hello there Tesco, could you please explain this expiry date please pic.twitter.com/2CtcBsmH0W — Matthew Stock (@mattyjstock) June 23, 2019

Soon after he posted the query, a member of Tesco's customer service replied admitting bafflement. The person wrote, "If I'm honest Matthew, I have no idea. 2nd of January 2040? Can you send me the products barcode number? I'll have a chat with my support team about this and find out for you. Thanks - Sharon"

If I'm honest Matthew, I have no idea. 2nd of January 2040? Can you send me the products barcode number? I'll have a chat with my support team about this and find out for you. Thanks - Sharon — Tesco (@Tesco) June 23, 2019

Matthew duly obliged,

There you go sharon. Thanks pic.twitter.com/YuWFZAQwBj — Matthew Stock (@mattyjstock) June 23, 2019

Following which the customer service executive was seen asking if the relish came with the burger, and when Matthew replied in the affirmative, a company spokeswoman Maggie returned with a strange explanation for the msytery code.

"Hi Matthew, I have had a response from my support team. They have advised the date code on the relish only is the Julian date. 20140 is the 140th day. This translated into the Gregorian calendar is the 20th May 2020. Thanks," replied Maggie.

Hi Matthew, I have had a response from my support team. They have advised the date code on the relish only is the Julian date. 20140 is the 140th day. This translated into the Gregorian calendar is the 20th May 2020. Thanks - Maggie — Tesco (@Tesco) June 25, 2019

A shocked Matthew expressed his sentiments, asking, "Are you serious? Surely that's not a legitimate way of dating products?" to which Maggie, having to answer for the strange coding, replied, "Hi Matthew, I fully agree with you. If I had received this myself I wouldn't have known what this meant. What I can do is pass this through to my support team to ask why they date it this way. Ill come back to you asap. Thanks - Maggie"

Hi Matthew, I fully agree with you. If I had received this myself I wouldn't have known what this meant. What I can do is pass this through to my support team to ask why they date it this way. Ill come back to you asap. Thanks - Maggie — Tesco (@Tesco) June 25, 2019

Needless to say, Twitterati had a field day commenting on the thread:

Eat the damn relish Matthew — Mena (@basaly_) June 25, 2019

A small amount of research indicates that the only people using the Julian Calendar are The Berbers of the Maghreb. Well known for their massive relish factories. (Actually Berber food is delish) — ᗰᗩᒪᗷEKᕼ (@malbekh) June 25, 2019

Englishmen on the Bayeux Tapestry spot Halley's Comet and realize that those burgers from Tesco went out of code last week. pic.twitter.com/5ZD5VzB04E — Marc Morris (@Longshanks1307) June 25, 2019

Tesco’s around the country currently realising that someone has caught on they use the Julian calendar. pic.twitter.com/8OVfXagb4N — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) June 25, 2019

For the unversed, the Julian calendar, proposed by Julius Caesar in 708 AUC, was a reform of the Roman calendar and took effect on January 1, 45 BC. It was the predominant calendar in the Roman world, Europe, European settlements and elsewhere, until it was replaced by the Gregorian calendar by Pope Gregory XIII.