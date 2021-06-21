Tesla Car Predicts Crash With Accurately and Brakes Vehicle, Viral Video Leaves Twitter Impressed

Apart from Elon Musk’s tweets, Tesla also gets attention for its ever-evolving driver assistant technology. Tesla has garnered a reputation for its amazing technology and safety features. And its advanced autopilot or remote driving features is expected to raise the bar in context to both the parameters. The remote driving feature allows people to control the vehicle without being behind the wheel. Just like Musk’s tweet, their autopilot mode has also become viral on social media.

People often share videos and pictures of Tesla cars on roads with drivers in the passenger or back seat. Though these Tesla cars can drive by themselves, the company recommends that someone needs to sit in the driver’s seat to enable and control the functioning. Owners of Tesla cars with autopilot are advised to follow this guideline as it is a safety measure. According to the organisation, just in case the auto-pilot feature malfunctions, the driver sitting on the passenger seat can take over.

They have clearly stated on their website that - ‘the current autopilot feature requires active driver supervision.’

There are many who have raised questions about the car’s safety in the driverless Tesla, but the latest video of the car on social media has left people amazed. The short clip getting viral on social media features a Tesla car anticipating a road crash. The car showcases incredible accuracy due to its Autopilot system.

Originally the video was shot back in 2016, but it recently went viral after it resurfaced online. Earlier, the video was shared by Hans Noordsij on his Twitter handle. While sharing the video, Noordsij had written that he has the authorisation from the owner.

Original video, authorisation from the owner. Essential, no one could predict the accident but the radar did and acted by emergency braking. pic.twitter.com/70MySRiHGR— Hans Noordsij (@HansNoordsij) December 27, 2016

As soon as two cars collide on the road, the Tesla car behind them immediately pulls up. The company claimed that the car uses the radar to track the road from two cars in advance. They also believe that the car is eligible to track danger even before the accident takes place.

