GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show

'It's legal right?' he said, before taking a puff.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:September 8, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show
'It's legal right?' he said, before taking a puff.
Loading...
In a move that marijuana-legalisation activists would love but investors would hate, Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk recently sparked controversy after he smoked a doobie during a live podcast.

The web-show hosted by comedian Joe Rogan was streamed live for about two-and-a-half-hours on Thursday. The Tesla chief, who recently received flak after accusing a UK diver who had been responsible for the impressive rescue of trapped boys in a cave in Thailand recently, spoke about artificial intelligence, social media and more - all while smoking pot. The two men also drank whiskey.

The millionaire, however, said that he rarely smoked weed and that he thought it was not very good for productivity. The 'joint' that Musk and Rogan were smoking was made of a blend of marijuana and tobacco, which is completely legal in California. The move is bound to annoy Tesla's investors, however, who may not all be part of the legalisation rallies in Times Square.

According to a report in Bloomberg, as the video went viral, Tesla Inc.'s shares fell by 1.4 percent before US Exchanges opened on Friday. The company had already been suffering since Musk's hints in August about taking the company private, only to dissolve the idea later. By evening, stocks had fallen 9 percent.

In between puffs, Musk told Tesla that it was hard to keep a car company alive and that it was one of the hardest endeavours he had ever embarked upon.

However, it was not just Tesla's investors that were seemingly offended by the act. Many on social media complained of selective celebrity treatment toward privileged billionaires like Musk while others said that it was almost not surprising to see the trigger-happy carman tail controversy.







However, not everyone was critical. Many came out in support of the act and posted messages to show the same.












| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...