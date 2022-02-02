CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tesla Fans Start Petition Asking Joe Biden to Acknowledge the EV Maker's Leadership
Tesla fans alleged that the Biden government is sidelining the Elon Musk-led company while promoting General Motors and others as 'Electric Vehicle leaders'.

Buzz Staff

Fans of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla have started a change.org petition asking US President Joe Biden to acknowledge the Elon Musk-led company’s leadership in the sector. They alleged that the Biden government is sidelining Tesla while promoting General Motors and others as ‘EV leaders’. The tiff started when Tesla was not invited to a White House Meeting with CEOs about building electric vehicles. While companies like General Motors, Ford and others made to the list of invitees, Tesla was left out. A few felt it was done because Elon has been a critic of the Biden administration. After being snubbed, Elon Musk had lashed out at Biden on Twitter and called him a ‘damp sock puppet in human form.’ The millionaire had also expressed disappointment at not being invited.

The petition quotes White House’s reply to the snub. An official had said: “This was a great meeting, we had CEOs from sectors across the economy, not just the automotive sector but the technology sector, the industrial and healthcare sector all across and what was really interesting of the perspectives the CEO were bringing was that all of them were underscoring things like investing in child care or education-early education. are core economic issues right now given our need to get people back into the workforce."

The petitioners say that this does not answer their question. They say that “this is an insult to the Americans who work for Tesla. In addition, Biden’s insistence that GM is leading while completely ignoring Tesla is pure manipulation and he needs to stop." They have also insisted that this is not an attack on the Biden administration, but them saying that they are not falling for the ‘manipulation’. “I implore you, President Biden, and so do those signing this, to do the right thing and acknowledge Tesla for its hard work in making EVs a possibility for Americans," said the petition.

February 02, 2022