Tesla on Autopilot Crashes into Cop Car in US, Pics from Accident Go Viral

Turns out that Tesla’s Full-Self Driving feature is yet to be fine-tuned according to the natural road conditions as one of the Tesla EVs hit a patrol car in Orlando, Florida. The incident that happened in the wee hours of the day, fortunately, didn’t cost any lives. A police officer who was standing near the patrol car was saved by inches. According to the Orlando Sentinel report, the patrol car stopped to assist a disabled vehicle. Moments later, a Tesla rammed into the patrol car from the left side and then the disabled vehicle, narrowly missing the police officer. The Tesla Model 3 that hit the two cars was being driven by a 27-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries, including the owner of the disabled vehicle. However, the police officer was unhurt.

Pictures of the car were tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Florida Highway Patrol, which reported the incident about the crash on Interstate 4 (I-4).

Happening now: Orange County. Trooper stopped to help a disabled motorist on I-4. When Tesla driving on “auto” mode struck the patrol car. Trooper was outside of car and extremely lucky to have not been struck. #moveover. WB lanes of I-4 remain block as scene is being cleared. pic.twitter.com/w9N7cE4bAR— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2021

According to the 27-year-old driver, the car was on autopilot when the incident took place. This comes days after the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, in a tweet, stated, “FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not that great in my opinion. However, Autopilot/AI team is trying to improve as fast as possible.”

FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

This is not the first time that a crash involves a Tesla EV. According to a CNBC report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nodded for conducting a formal investigation into Tesla’s autopilot in the midst of multiple crashes that have led to 17 injuries and 1 fatality over a span of few years.

Tesla offers its Full-Self Driving feature pre-installed in the car on an upfront payment of $10,000 while purchasing the car. Moreover, it is a subscription-based feature that requires an amount of $199 per month to keep the feature up and running.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here