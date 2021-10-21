Tesla, Who? Anand Mahindra Impressed By Jugaad Version of 'Driverless' Motorcycle

A video has emerged online that features a man riding a pillion on a motorcycle without a driver. When entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed the idea of self-driving vehicles, he would have also not thought of inducing this technology in motorcycles or bikes. But looks like Indians have already invented the self-driving motorcycle, which will be a tough competition to Elon Musk’s vehicles. A video has emerged online that features a man riding pillion on a motorcycle without a driver. The man appears to be stationed at the back seat, at complete ease. He did not move a bit even when his motorcycle cruises down a road without a driver. Posting the video, a Twitter user opined in the caption that Elon Musk’s idea of bringing “driverless vehicles" to India might face competition in the country.

Resharing the Tweet, industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite popular for sharing hilarious and witty posts, said he loved it. While sharing the clip via his official handle, Mahindra also gave his own twist to the lyrics of the legendary Kishore Kumar’s song Musafir Hoon Yaaron from the 1972 film Parichay.

Mahindra wrote, “Love this, Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana (I’m a traveller with no driver, no destination).”

Watch the full video here:

Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana.. https://t.co/9sYxZaDhlk— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2021

A person, who was riding another vehicle and recording the stunt was heard asking, “How is this magic done? What is this magic? Who is driving the vehicle, God?” The man sitting on the motorbike with ease, smiles in agreement. He then raises one hand to make a gesture and get the attention of people.

The video has racked up over 5.5 lakh views. Netizens have commented on the post to express surprise, appreciation, and dismay. One of the Twitter users wrote, “We shouldn’t encourage such people who are doing dangerous stunts on public roads.” While another said, “Man inspired from salman khan, Aaj kuch toofani karte hai.”

Man inspired from salman khan Aaj kuch toofani karte hai — Yash Jain (@kiwiyash____) October 20, 2021

II don’t like these kind of videos. We shouldn’t encourage such people who are doing dangerous stunts on public roads. Police should identify this guy & give proper treatment to him.— Indian 🇮🇳 (@Mango__Man) October 20, 2021

Indians to road safety rules: pic.twitter.com/ta3hn4F7Zp— kilamanjaro (@nomadicoyster) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile Vehicle owner to Elon…🙂 pic.twitter.com/AbIYbxplGH — Dr. Prateechi (@BahuRaani) October 19, 2021

Some went on to share clips, wherein people were seen riding a bike in a similar way.

Ye kam hai kya 🤧 pic.twitter.com/2yptmrEHw3— Adarsh bramhe (@AdarshBramhe) October 20, 2021

Mahindra often shares interesting videos and memes via his Twitter handle.

