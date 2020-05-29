BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Texas Bar Bans Customers with Masks Even as Coronavirus Death Toll in the US Crosses 1 Lakh

Texas Bar Bans Customers with Masks Even as Coronavirus Death Toll in the US Crosses 1 Lakh

In the United States, the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 has crossed the 1 lakh mark.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 9:08 AM IST
Share this:

A bar in Texas has banned customers wearing face masks, even as the United States continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Statesman reported that Liberty Tree Tavern located in Elgin in Texas has put up a poster saying that customers wearing masks should stay away from the bar. The poster also mentions that if customers feel the need to wear a mask, they should simply stay at home till they feel safe to step out without one.

However, the bar's co owner, Kevin Smith has said that they would be adhering to all other social distancing rules. For instance, the bar is now operating at 25% capacity only and customers are also sitting at a distance of six feet from each other.

This comes even as Elgin, where the bar is located, has the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, along with two deaths.

In the United States, the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 has crossed the 1 lakh mark. With more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other nation, the US also recorded 1,297 deaths in the last twenty four hours.

The bar has also drawn flak on social media for their decision:


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading