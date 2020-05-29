Texas Bar Bans Customers with Masks Even as Coronavirus Death Toll in the US Crosses 1 Lakh

A bar in Texas has banned customers wearing face masks, even as the United States continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Statesman reported that Liberty Tree Tavern located in Elgin in Texas has put up a poster saying that customers wearing masks should stay away from the bar. The poster also mentions that if customers feel the need to wear a mask, they should simply stay at home till they feel safe to step out without one.

However, the bar's co owner, Kevin Smith has said that they would be adhering to all other social distancing rules. For instance, the bar is now operating at 25% capacity only and customers are also sitting at a distance of six feet from each other.

This comes even as Elgin, where the bar is located, has the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, along with two deaths.

In the United States, the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 has crossed the 1 lakh mark. With more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other nation, the US also recorded 1,297 deaths in the last twenty four hours.

The bar has also drawn flak on social media for their decision:

Does Kevin have liability insurance? Does Kevin know he can be criminally negligent for this policy?



Liberty Tree Tavern. You are todays Cavoidiot winner. — soco media (@MediaSoco) May 28, 2020

#elgintexas #libertytreetavern “Liberty Tree Tavern” has been catching a lot of heat the past couple of days because no face masks are allowed!! Go have a drink in Elgin!￼ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/R6nbmlxzlD pic.twitter.com/m4RBk4Sw4S — Mark Garza (@markgarza1993) May 27, 2020