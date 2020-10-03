Texas Couple Troll Sad 'Empty Nesters' with Viral Photoshoot after Their Kids Move Out

A couple in Texas is going viral after they celebrated moving out of their children through a fun photoshoot. Usually it is assumed that the parents miss their children as they grow up and move out for college or work or after marriage, however this couple is enjoying their newfound freedom and the internet is loving it.

Dalila and Juan Perez from Pharr took to social media to share the images of their photoshoot, inspiring many other parents who are now wanting to do something similar.

Photos were posted on Facebook and Instagram by photographer Melyssa Anne where the couple is seen wearing matching T-shirts and holding messages celebrating their newfound freedom. In one of the images, the couple holds a message board which reads, “expecting 0 kids.” In the following picture, the board reads, “and then there were none.”

In another image, they are seen holding an empty nest with droopy faces. In the caption, Melyssa said how this was one of her favourite shoots. She also said how this was the first time she was working on this theme since no one ever asked her to do one. She also wished the couple to enjoy this new season of life.

Netizens were all praise for this unique photoshoot, as one of them commented, “Such a cute idea. Well done!!”

The couple seems to be enjoying the accomplishment of their life goals now, from bike rides in leather jackets to having coffee on the porch of their house. Netizens are in love with the creative and quite successful couple. As another user commented, “Such a BRILLIANT idea. I love this couple. Actually showing the length and work of a true partnership/marriage. So beautiful!”

The empty-nester couple is parents to four children; sons John, Jacob and Jonas, and daughter Joy. Their youngest child Joy got married in August and moved to Corpus Christi with her husband.

Speaking to HuffPost, Dalila said that for the first time in more than 30 years, she finally has the opportunity to reclaim their house. She will be making a bedroom into a craft room, decluttering closets by returning their kids’ memorabilia to their homes, and painting rooms to her liking and getting rid of extra furniture.