Texas Couple Turned Away from Restaurant For 'Wearing Masks' Amid Covid-19

A couple in Texas, United States, was asked to leave a restaurant because they were wearing masks and violating the restaurant’s ‘no mask’ rule. According to the couple, they are fully vaccinated but they choose to wear masks to protect their immunocompromised four-month-old baby. Last week, US residents Natalie Wester Guerrero and her husband had gone to a local bar and restaurant Hang Time in Rowett, Texas. When the couple entered the restaurant, they were asked to take their masks off by a female staff member who was checking their IDs. Thinking that the staff just needed to see their face to verify their identity, Guerrero and her husband continued with the mask inside the restaurant. About half an hour later, when the couple met some friends and were having drinks, a waitress came to communicate that her manager sent her because she is nicer than him. She requested the couple to leave if they could not take off their masks. She said, “And yes, this is political," as per a Facebook post by Guerrero. The waitress said that the mask did not work and did not give people enough oxygen, and was like a chain-link fence to keep out mosquitoes, as per Guerrero’s Facebook post.

However, the owner of the restaurant Tom is firm on his ‘no mask’ rule. According to Tom, he had spent his money, blood and tears in his business, and “I don’t want masks in here," he told CBS DFW.

In her Facebook post, Guerrero narrated the incident in detail and said, “I am so shocked at the level of ignorance in our country." She wrote that when their son was born four months ago, the couple came to know that he had ‘Cystic Fibrosis,’ a life-threatening genetic disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system. She explained that if her son was infected with Covid, he would need to be hospitalised. Guerrero expressed her fear wondering how worse the pandemic could get when there are people who think like this.

Texas currently has a mask mandate ban. The Texas Supreme Court declined in August to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban. The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its decision. The move came the same day that the Texas Education Agency suspended enforcement of the state’s public school systems of Abbott’s ban on mask mandates has been dropped, for now, the Texas Education Agency said Thursday. In a public health guidance letter, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved. In an emergency order issued last month, Abbott reaffirmed his ban on mask mandates by any government entity, although federal agencies have mandated masks in their facilities. The governor and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have said they would sue any entity that does not comply with the emergency order. No such lawsuit has been filed. The Texas Supreme Court had upheld the ban in a previous decision, but that did not stop dozens of entities from imposing mask mandates.

As hospitals beds fill, especially in intensive care units, Abbott directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to import medical personnel from out-of-state to supplement the COVID-19 operations of Texas health care facilities. He stuck to his mask-mandate ban, nonetheless.

