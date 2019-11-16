Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Texas Couple Shift Wedding Venue to Hospital so That Groom's Ailing Father Could Attend

Aaliyah and Michael Thompson changed their wedding venue on the last minute when Michael's diabetic father was taken suddenly ill and required immediate surgery.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 16, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
Texas Couple Shift Wedding Venue to Hospital so That Groom's Ailing Father Could Attend
A blue wedding | Image credit: Facebook

When a would be groom's father had to be hospitalized just days before the wedding, it looked like he would miss his son's wedding. However, not ones to give up, the soon to wed couple from Texas decided to make a miracle happen.

Aaliyah and Michael Thompson changed their wedding venue on the last minute when Michael's diabetic father was taken suddenly ill and required immediate surgery. The couple decided then to get married in the hospital itself so that the father didn't have to miss it.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Sunnyvale, Texas, shared photos from the wedding on Facebook. The couple wore blue hospital gowns over their wedding dress and suit and took their vows as the groom's father watched.

Both, Aaliyah and Michael kept the wedding affair as simple as they could keeping the hospital atmosphere in mind.

Meanwhile, the staff at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center took an extra step to make sure that the day turns out to be a special one.

Michael told local media that though the couple had initially thought of doing just a small ceremony inside the hospital room before leaving the father to rest, the staff at the hospital arranged everything perfectly. There was even a diabetic-friendly cake!

