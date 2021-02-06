Texas Department Apologises for Wrongly Identifying Kidnapping Suspect as Chucky from 'Child's Play'

The Texas Department of Public Safety recently apologised for wrongly issuing an Amber Alert that said a child had been abducted by Chucky, who was 28 years old male red or auburn hair and blue eyes. Giving further detail it mentioned that Chucky’s height was 3 feet 1 inch and the race allotted to him was “Other: Doll.”

In their apology statement, the department wrote, “We apologise for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.” As per them, this error occurred due to a “result of a test malfunction”.

The alert mentioned the suspect’s description in which they said the person is of 16 pounds and is wearing blue denim overalls and has a very big kitchen knife. The wrong alert featured an image of Chucky from the movie Child’s Play. In the movie, a character with the same name is a suspect in the kidnapping of a five-year-old named Glen.

Further, this wrong alert which was sent out three times mentioned that Chucky and Glen were last seen at a residential address in Henderson, Texas which is approximately 130 miles southeast of Dallas. On contacting the number associated with the address, a woman who answered the call mentioned that she was already aware of the alert that had been issued. The Dan Mancini, director and screenwriter of the Chucky character took to Twitter to wittily react to the incident.

In his tweet, he shared a news article about the incident as he wrote how eagerly, he wanted to find this child. Playing along he mentioned that the child is non-binary. Many of the series fans reacted to his tweet. Some of them reacted with funny comments on the incident while some asked Don about the next release in the series.

Here is a look at some of the reactions on his post:

Anyone else imagine Chucky being fine with Glenn being non-binary, but super salty that they don't want to be a serial killer — Mage (@HobbsEndHorror) January 30, 2021

Need to hurry with show and hopefully new movie i need more chucky in my life n mr dourif is not exactly young — James Johnson (@JamesJ87050710) January 30, 2021

If only this had happened when the series launched, what a great PR Stunt! (Also, we need more Glen!!!) — Darren (@DazzaField) January 30, 2021

For the unversed, Charles Lee "Chucky" Ray is a fictional character which is the main antagonist of the Child's Play slasher film franchise. The character is shown through a notorious dead serial killer whose spirit inhabits a Good Guy doll. What makes the character even more interesting is the fact that Chucky makes constant attempts to transfer his or her soul to a human body. The character which is considered as one of the most recognised horror icons has been referred to quite a few times in popular culture.