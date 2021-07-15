Texas Hospital Breaks ‘Baby Boom’ Record By Delivering 107 Babies in 91 Hours

The team of doctors and nurses at the Andrews Women’s Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, Texas has been in the practice of facilitating a high volume of delivery. With a daily average of almost 16 deliveries a day, the hospital is considered a “high-volume delivery hospital". However, the baby boom that they experienced on June 24 and 28 broke their previous records as 107 babies were delivered in a duration of 91 hours at the hospital. According to ABC News, the recent baby boom surpassed their previous record of 48 births in 41 hours.

The hospital shared this news with the world through a post on Facebook.

Talking about the recent development in a conversation with Good Morning America, Michelle Stemley, a labour and delivery nurse at Andrews Women’s Hospital, said that when they first went into quarantine during the late spring last year, they had speculated about a possible baby boom in December or January. However, that did not happen, and the volume of daily deliveries remained constant during that period.

But now the expected high birth rate had arrived. Stemley said that though she was very busy while working during the baby boom, she enjoyed helping families bring new lives into the world. One of the ways in which the hospital staff dealt with the high number of deliveries during the baby boom was by rushing the process of transporting mothers post-delivery.

Everybody came together to make sure that moms were moved through as quickly as possible and after the post-delivery recovery period, they would be shifted out to a different room so that the hospital had another room in labour and delivery to get these new patients in

Hospital staff believed that these ‘baby booms’ were not an isolated incident and could have been a result of the lockdowns that were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In all likelihood, the birth rates are expected to rise in near future.

Last year, the hospital had facilitated 6000 deliveries including 100 twins and two triplets.

