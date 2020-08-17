Texas Man Finds a Rat Snake Inside His Toilet Seat, Viral Video is Freaking Internet Out

In an incident that will send shivers down your spine, a Texas resident in the United States was shocked to the core after he spotted a snake inside his toilet seat.

As can be seen in the video, shared by Payton Malone, the snake is crawling in the toilet bowl. During the course of the video, a man can be seen nudging the snake with a golf stick. However, that does not deter the snake in any way.

Captioning the scary video, Payton said, “I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this”.

Reacting to the clip, a person who seemed to know the breed of the snake, wrote, “Harmless great plains ratsnake, they rarely bite (though I’ve been bitten), a friend of those hating rodent-borne illnesses. I generally pick them up without incident. The Mickey Mouse blotch pattern is a giveaway as well as the arrow-shaped markings on the head.”

Another person said, “I live in Houston and everyone always makes sure the toilet lid is always down when not in use. If there’s a break in the sewer system, in your own line or the cities lines, they’ll come in that way. People are always wondering how snakes get in their homes, this is how.”

A different user shared a glimpse of a frog that she found stuck on the inside of her toilet. She said, “I had a frog in my toilet a few weeks ago. Discovered it afterwards....”