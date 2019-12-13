Texas Man Hailed as 'Hero' for Saving Dog Whose Leash Got stuck in Moving Lift

A man in Texas recently saved a dog’s life after the latter's leash got stuck between the doors of an elevator.

The man, who identifies himself as Johnny Mathis, in the video can be seen unhooking the puppy’s leash after the doors of the lift closed. In the video, which CNN obtained from Houston Apartment Building’s security footage, the man initially struggles to unhook the leash that started to choke the little dog’s neck once the elevator started moving. However, towards the end of the video, Mathis managed to unhook the leash and can be seen comforting the dog.

The dog belonged to Mathis’ neighbour and he acted swiftly after he heard the Pomeranian’s owner screaming from inside the elevator. CNN has reported that the pet owner was scared that her dog was not able to make it and hence started screaming as she had thought that the said incident had become fatal. But after she came to know her pet had been rescued by Mathis she was extremely thankful and emotional at the same time.

Johnny told CNN, “I think she just said ‘thank you’ and we hugged but she was just so overcome with emotion.”

It is no surprise that the heroic incident became viral on social media with netizens calling Johnny’s act as a heroic one.

That man is a hero! He really did save that dogs life. — PCS901 (@PShelmandine) December 12, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes. — Sharklady (@Sharklady57) December 12, 2019

Heroes are all over the place when we look! Good man!! :) — AKRoca (@AKRoca) December 13, 2019

Some heroes don't wear capes. — Wataru (@Wataru_2001) December 12, 2019

This man’s a hero :)(Also, something that pet owners using the extendable leash should be mindful of) https://t.co/K52eIrRyOn — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) December 12, 2019

While Johnny was lauded for his action, netizens also pointed out that the dog’s owner was at fault

That dog owner was completely irresponsible and clearly was not paying attention even when the doors closed because if they were, they could have easily stopped the elevator doors from closing. Completely oblivious. — Victoria Avalor (@Victoria_Avalor) December 12, 2019

Training, training, training... for the pet parents! If your dog is small enough, pick him/her up before getting on/off an elevator. If not, short-leash them by your side until you clear the doors.Good on him for saving the poor pup. — Ruh Roh (@03purplejazzMIM) December 12, 2019

Why did she not step into the door way to prevent it from shutting when she say her dog was still outside? Her whole demeanor around her dog is weird in the video. — Priscilla Galstaun (@PrisGalstaun) December 12, 2019

The owner clearly seems to be oblivious to her dog.. — Shankar Chaudhuri (@tschaudhuri) December 12, 2019

Dog should the taken from the owner immediately!! Animal neglect. @peta — Louis Bend (@louis_bend) December 12, 2019

