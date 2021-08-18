Texas Man Wins Rs 41 Crore Lawsuit Against Bar That Got Him 'Too Drunk'

Consumption of alcohol might be injurious to health but for this Texas man, it brought a reward of $5.5 million (Rs 41 crore). The man named Daniel Rawls had filed a lawsuit against a local bar for letting him get too drunk after which he got involved in a brawl with another patron. Daniel had sustained multiple injuries after a fight at La Fogata Mexican Grills in 2019. In his lawsuit, Daniel had claimed that it was the bar’s fault for continuously serving alcohol to the men involved in the fight, reported Mail Online. And not just that, Daniel further blamed the bar staff for letting both the men leave together when they got drunk.

While his argument might sound bizarre to many, Daniel has now won the lawsuit after two years and will be getting $5.5 million because of his claims. The lawsuit had accused the bar’s owner Lourdes Galindo and a bartender of being responsible for the injuries caused to Daniel after the fight.

It stated that the pair had shown negligence by allowing the men to drink in excess which eventually led to a physical brawl. The lawsuit also blamed the bar staff for not calling an ambulance even after Daniel was injured.

But that was not all. The lawsuit made another claim where it stated that the seriousness of the injuries was not just because of the fight but also because of the ‘uneven’ parking lot space.

While the court did not rule whether the claims made by Daniel were true or not, it passed a default order because no one appeared for hearings from the bar’s side. The owner Galindo was given 30 days for appeals against this order passed on July 19, 2021.

Daniel himself doesn’t have a very clean past record. He was arrested on account of public intoxication in February 2021 and was even charged for carrying a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

