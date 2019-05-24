Texas Rattle Squirrel: Badass Rodent Devours a Rattlesnake, Photo Goes Viral on Internet

A squirrel emerged as the unlikely winner in a fight with snake, according to a viral picture showing the reptile gasping for air as the furry rodent holds it tightly in its grip before reportedly making a meal of it.USA's National Park Service said that the picture of the life and death battle between the squirrel and snake was clicked at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas.“Don’t Mess with Texas Squirrels! Rock squirrels eat mostly plant material, fruits and nuts, but don’t let their humble appearance fool you. They will also eat bird eggs, lizards and snakes. This photo from Guadalupe Mountains National Park shows a squirrel and snake in battle. Who won? The squirrel, which devoured most of the snake, bones and all, down to the last two inches,” National Park Service wrote on their Facebook page.The picture, clicked in 2009 by park ranger William Leggett, has been shared thousands of times and has garnered thousands of reactions, comments and likes."Great. Now I am afraid of squirrels too," wrote one user."Everyone thinks squrrials(sic) are so cute and cuddly looking. These fearless and smart rodents can get into almost anything and tear it apart. Great photo of what they are like," wrote another.The squirrel was a nursing female, which is probably why she got "extra defensive" when she saw the snake, according to Legget.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)