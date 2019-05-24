English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Texas Rattle Squirrel: Badass Rodent Devours a Rattlesnake, Photo Goes Viral on Internet
USA's National Park Service said that the picture of the life and death battle between the squirrel and snake was clicked at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas.
Stand down to the squirrel | Image credit: Facebook/National Park Service
Loading...
A squirrel emerged as the unlikely winner in a fight with snake, according to a viral picture showing the reptile gasping for air as the furry rodent holds it tightly in its grip before reportedly making a meal of it.
USA's National Park Service said that the picture of the life and death battle between the squirrel and snake was clicked at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas.
“Don’t Mess with Texas Squirrels! Rock squirrels eat mostly plant material, fruits and nuts, but don’t let their humble appearance fool you. They will also eat bird eggs, lizards and snakes. This photo from Guadalupe Mountains National Park shows a squirrel and snake in battle. Who won? The squirrel, which devoured most of the snake, bones and all, down to the last two inches,” National Park Service wrote on their Facebook page.
The picture, clicked in 2009 by park ranger William Leggett, has been shared thousands of times and has garnered thousands of reactions, comments and likes.
"Great. Now I am afraid of squirrels too," wrote one user.
"Everyone thinks squrrials(sic) are so cute and cuddly looking. These fearless and smart rodents can get into almost anything and tear it apart. Great photo of what they are like," wrote another.
The squirrel was a nursing female, which is probably why she got "extra defensive" when she saw the snake, according to Legget.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
USA's National Park Service said that the picture of the life and death battle between the squirrel and snake was clicked at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas.
“Don’t Mess with Texas Squirrels! Rock squirrels eat mostly plant material, fruits and nuts, but don’t let their humble appearance fool you. They will also eat bird eggs, lizards and snakes. This photo from Guadalupe Mountains National Park shows a squirrel and snake in battle. Who won? The squirrel, which devoured most of the snake, bones and all, down to the last two inches,” National Park Service wrote on their Facebook page.
The picture, clicked in 2009 by park ranger William Leggett, has been shared thousands of times and has garnered thousands of reactions, comments and likes.
"Great. Now I am afraid of squirrels too," wrote one user.
"Everyone thinks squrrials(sic) are so cute and cuddly looking. These fearless and smart rodents can get into almost anything and tear it apart. Great photo of what they are like," wrote another.
The squirrel was a nursing female, which is probably why she got "extra defensive" when she saw the snake, according to Legget.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria & Adriana Lima Dress to Kill at amfAR Gala, See Pics
- Salman Khan Goes Shirtless and Pitches for Swachch and Fit Bharat, See Pic
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results