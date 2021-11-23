'Racism, Violence Won't be Tolerated': US School Backs Teacher Targeted by Abusive Student

A viral video of a student in an US school seen hitting and racially abusing her African-american teacher has sparked intense outrage in the past two days, leading to the school finally putting out a statement over the same. The Castleberry High School in Texas has ignited conversations on the need to immediately arrest such behaviour in schools. The Castleberry Independent School District officials put out a statement praising the teacher for maintaining a calm demeanour despite the situation escalating badly. The statement said the teacher’s way of handling of the situation was exemplary ‘throughout the entirety of the incident even when the situation turned violent and offensive.”

The authorities stacked up their support behind the teacher and the district officials said that since the incident was criminal in nature, the district has turned the matter over to the law enforcement. The District said it will also conduct a separate investigation of their own by looking through video footage and talking to the others who were present in the classroom then.

“Harassment, racism and violence against our teachers will not be tolerated at Castleberry ISD, and we will take swift and effective action to protect our teachers so that they can perform their duties and educate students in a safe environment," the statement said.

The incident seems to have taken place 1-2 days ago.

The shocking video captured the white female student who storming towards the teacher’s desk where the latter is seen trying to place a call but the student disconnects it and as the teacher tries to take her hand off the phone, the student hits her arm with full force.

The teacher, while still being very calm, then comes out from behind her desk and says, “No, no, no, You touched me. I did not touch you!" The student then picks up the telephone and as the teacher tries to reason with her, the teenager shouts, “I am calling my momma, you ain’t about to f*** me up b****!"

The video shows the angry teenager then speaking to presumably her mother as she says, “I need you to get over here now because this teacher is about to get f***ed up if she doesn’t get the f**k away from me,” the student says. “You want to talk to her because she’s Black, and she’s f***ing p***ing me off right now.”

She then throws the phone receiver directly at the teacher and walks away.

