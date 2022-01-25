Texas Woman Arrested for Trying to 'Purchase' Child from Mother For 3 Crore At Walmart

In a bizarre incident in Texas, a woman tried to buy a year-old infant from his mother by offering as much as $500,000 at Walmart. According to jail records, 49-year-old Rebecca Lanette Taylor was detained on Tuesday and charged with the sale or purchase of a minor, a third-degree crime. According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC News, Taylor approached the mother and started complimenting her infant son’s ‘blonde hair’ and ‘blue eyes’, after which she asked whether she would like to sell him to her. The mother initially laughed it off as a joke but Taylor appeared to be persistent. She made an offer of $250,000 initially, saying she had the amount with her. However, the mother replied that she would not part with her son for any sum, and warned Taylor to stay away.

The child’s mother told authorities that she was with another woman, who inquired about the child’s name, but she refused to reveal it. The affidavit, however, mentioned that both the women were aware of the child’s name and started calling him by his name. The mother allegedly waited for the two ladies to leave the store before exiting, but was approached again as she attempted to reach her car, according to police.

“Once in the parking lot, Taylor started yelling at (the mother), telling her that if she didn’t take $250,000 for him, she would offer her $500,000 because she wanted him and would take him come what may,” the affidavit read. Once the mother entered her vehicle, Taylor allegedly stood behind a black SUV and kept screaming for a few minutes before entering the SUV and driving away. According to police, CCTV footage from the store corroborated the mother’s story.

According to the affidavit, Taylor told the officer who went to speak to her that she “she doesn’t like thieves”. Taylor was apprehended on January 18 after police acquired an arrest warrant. She had bonded out of Houston County Jail as of Thursday, according to jail records.

