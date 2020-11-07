Texas Woman Drives 2200 km to Reunite With Pet Dog Who Was Missing for 6 Years

In an absolutely adorable and heart-warming incident, a woman drove a massive distance to reunite with her dog.

According to a report published in New York Post, a woman based out of Texas drove 1360 miles away to find her pet dog. The dog who was found in Florida because of a microchip was missing for six long years.

The incident occurred after Debi Vazquez and her daughter Danae let their three dogs out of their San Antonio yard to relieve themselves on a day in June 2014. When they called the dogs back, only two out of the three of them returned.

Describing the incident, Vazquez said, “There wasn’t any barking or anything and there are no holes in the fence. He was just gone. We had no idea what happened to him. I went to all the vet clinics and tried everything. I made fliers and drove around the neighbourhood and checked at the Humane Society.”

After trying everything, the dog owners almost gave up the hope of seeing their pooch again. However, on October 25 this year, Humane Society in Fort Lauderdale left a sent a voicemail to Vazquez. In their message, they revealed that her pet King has been found. Incidentally, the day was also Vazquez’s birthday.

She said, “It was my birthday. I thought it was someone playing a joke on me. It was just a miracle. One of my dogs had just died — we had to put her down because she had cancer.”

After receiving the information, the mother-daughter duo over a period of 23 hours drove through the massive distance. Informing about what it was like to see their King, Vazquez said, “All these news stations were there — we felt like King didn’t recognize us right away because of all the cameras, but once we walked out of the shelter, he knew us immediately.”

Describing King’s life since his return, Vazquez mentioned that he is being treated like royalty. He has also reunited with the surviving pit bull, Rocky and also has an Instagram page of his own.