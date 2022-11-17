Texas Woman Holds Guinness Record for World's Largest Feet, Her Shoe Size Will Shock You

Tanya Herbert, a resident of the USA, now holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest feet on a living person (female). As described by the ultimate record-breaking achievement site, Herbert’s right foot measures about 33.1 cm (13.03 in), meanwhile the measurement of her left foot is 32.5 cm (12.79 in). When it comes to breaking down her shoe size, Tanya Herbert’s US women’s size is said to be 18, and men’s size is between 16-17 depending on the shoe brand. In addition to this, the USA woman stands about 6 ft 9 in tall, which is just three inches shorter than the height of the tallest woman living, Turkiye Rumeysa Gelgi, who is said to be 7 ft 0.7 in tall.

Shopping for shoes is not an easy task for Herbert, as none of the stores, she has ever been to keep her shoe size. “Going to the stores was out of the question. None of the stories I’ve ever been to have carried a men’s size 16 let alone a women’s size 18,” she said. The Texas woman reveals that her feet reached a record-breaking size in high school. However, Herbert was never insecure about her unusual physique due to her positive upbringing.

“My parents gave me a very healthy self-esteem growing up so I didn’t think of being tall as a bad thing. I never remember getting bullied or anything like that for my height. My friends actually took great care of me to make sure I was loved and liked,” she continued. However, she remembers her sports coaches being annoyed due to her disinterest in extracurricular activities. She explained, “The coaches always wanted me to play basketball or something like that, but I was always more focused on my education.”

Tanya always bought the biggest men’s loafers or tennis shoes and manipulate them to extend a tad bit longer to fit her feet. “Women struggle with size 12 or 13, trying to find shoes, and I’m size 18,” she added. According to her, people can find men’s size shoes easily, but when it comes to women it not only becomes impossible but also extremely unaffordable. The Texas woman wishes that her story grabs the attention of shoe manufacturing companies and prompts them to be a tad bit more inclusive about carrying shoes of larger sizes or at least make the customised version affordable for women.

