Texas Woman, Mother of 4, Earns Rs. 73,000 Per Week Through Dumpster Diving

Thirty-two-year-old Tiffany She’ree, from the city of Dallas, Texas, in the United States, has revealed that she quit her full-time job as a canteen server to become a dumpster diver. And now She’ree earns a considerably bigger amount as a dumpster diver than she used as a full-time canteen server.

According to an Instagram post, of the New York Times, a few months after the career switch, She’ree now earns $1,000 (Rs. 73000) a week. She usually searches through commercial dumpsters from the stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Victoria’s Secret, Party City, and Ulta.

She looks for merchandise that big-name stores throw away due to a variety of reasons and brand policy. She then sells them to people.

Tiffany She’ree is a mother of four children. In 2020, she took the risk and decided to leave her full-time job after realising that she could make staggering money just by selling items that had been discarded in the trash by the big brands.

By sharing videos of her money-saving and money-making through a dumpster on TikTok, the 32-year-old has now got over two million followers in a quick time on the video platform. Tiffany regularly receives messages from her followers sharing their finds and telling her that she has motivated them to start diving too.

Tiffany, on her Instagram account @dumpsterdivingmama, shares photos and videos of her diving endeavours around Dallas city and other things regularly.

According to a NY post, Tiffany started her diving business in January 2017 after finding a brand new make-up box and skincare products in the dumpster amounting to over $1,200 (Rs. 88,000). Since then, Tiffany and her husband Daniel decided to hunt for items from the commercial dumpsters.

Talking about her endeavours, Tiffany said she once even managed to find a $750 (Rs. 56,0000) coffee machine in a dumpster outside Bed Bath and Beyond.

The dumpster diving business has helped earned them enough money to buy new furniture for their home, and even to pay their home bills.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here