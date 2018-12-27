The Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Thackeray' Is Out And So Are The Memes
"Ek sangathan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)" is Twitter's latest favourite meme.
"Ek sangathan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)" is Twitter's latest favourite meme.
Thackeray, which also stars Amrita Rao is written and directed by Abhijit Panse.
Soon after the producers finished their job of releasing the trailer, Twitter started with their own versions (like always). Because every time there's a movie, Twitter has memes.
And this time it was the dialogue: "Ek sangathan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)."
Here are some the best memes circulating on social media platforms.
Har family me hota hai aisa uncle— TheComicWallah (@theCOMICWALLAH) December 27, 2018
.
.#familywhatsappgroup #indianfamily #thackeray #nawazuddin #bollywood #movie #actor #meme #humor #trending pic.twitter.com/HYO2rTR4eZ
When you plan to mass bunk for the first time. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/vQ0CkKHDtW— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 26, 2018
Ross and will when they both hate Rachel #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/DOT9vCiGrH— Sunil (@sunilpatnaik016) December 26, 2018
When you don't have any friends to play PUBG with. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/djtDwee2Vc— Yogesh Bhawsar (@yogeshrbhawsar) December 26, 2018
When your seniors in Engineering/Medical college rag you in their hostels without prior notice, you think😉#Thackeray #Engineering pic.twitter.com/efHq9nWA4E— Pushkar (@doorvadal) December 26, 2018
when you are the only one who is hungry in your group #thackeray pic.twitter.com/1gOgeEbkxN— Nihaad Shaikh (@thenihadshaikh) December 26, 2018
Well, clearly the movie has given the Twitterati more than one dialogue to strengthen their meme game.
Zomato delivery guy be like:#Thackeray#ThackerayTrailer #NawazuddinSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/iXGqjzvdc9— Sumit Sangtani (@sumit1sangtani) December 26, 2018
How many could you relate to?
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s