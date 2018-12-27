When you plan to mass bunk for the first time. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/vQ0CkKHDtW — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 26, 2018

Ross and will when they both hate Rachel #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/DOT9vCiGrH — Sunil (@sunilpatnaik016) December 26, 2018

When you don't have any friends to play PUBG with. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/djtDwee2Vc — Yogesh Bhawsar (@yogeshrbhawsar) December 26, 2018

When your seniors in Engineering/Medical college rag you in their hostels without prior notice, you think😉#Thackeray #Engineering pic.twitter.com/efHq9nWA4E — Pushkar (@doorvadal) December 26, 2018

when you are the only one who is hungry in your group #thackeray pic.twitter.com/1gOgeEbkxN — Nihaad Shaikh (@thenihadshaikh) December 26, 2018

The trailer of the much anticipated movie Thackeray was released on Wednesday. The film is a biopic on Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and the much talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the tough role.Thackeray, which also stars Amrita Rao is written and directed by Abhijit Panse.Soon after the producers finished their job of releasing the trailer, Twitter started with their own versions (like always). Because every time there's a movie, Twitter has memes.And this time it was the dialogue: "Ek sangathan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)."Here are some the best memes circulating on social media platforms.Well, clearly the movie has given the Twitterati more than one dialogue to strengthen their meme game.How many could you relate to?