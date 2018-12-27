LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Thackeray' Is Out And So Are The Memes

"Ek sangathan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)" is Twitter's latest favourite meme.

Naina Chaturvedi | News18.com@Naina_2892

Updated:December 27, 2018, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Thackeray' Is Out And So Are The Memes
"Ek sangathan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)" is Twitter's latest favourite meme.
The trailer of the much anticipated movie Thackeray was released on Wednesday. The film is a biopic on Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and the much talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the tough role.

Thackeray, which also stars Amrita Rao is written and directed by Abhijit Panse.

Soon after the producers finished their job of releasing the trailer, Twitter started with their own versions (like always). Because every time there's a movie, Twitter has memes.

And this time it was the dialogue: "Ek sangathan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)."

Here are some the best memes circulating on social media platforms.


















Well, clearly the movie has given the Twitterati more than one dialogue to strengthen their meme game.




How many could you relate to?


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram