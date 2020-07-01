Thai Cafe Owner Sues US Govt for Spreading Covid-19, Seeks $14,500 in Damage Compensation

Bangkok: A cafe in Thailand's Chiang Mai province has filed a damage lawsuit against the US government for allegedly spreading the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported on Wednesday.

Sawet Wianthong, the owner of Ooh Cafe at DK Park food centre, filed the case in court on June 26 seeking 450,000 baht ($14,572) in damage compensation, plus a 7.5 per cent interest per annum, for which he held the US government accountable, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said his cafe had closed and lost considerable incomes during the last three months due to lockdown measures against the pandemic in the province.

Thailand has imposed anti-pandemic measures under a health emergency rule nationwide.

The country has so far reported 3,173 COVID-19 cases, with 58 deaths.

