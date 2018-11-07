English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thai Cave Boys Flown to UK To Give Pride of Britain Award to The Divers Who Rescued Them
The emotional moment was widely shared on social media.
Credit: Manchester United/Twitter
In a warm gesture, Qatar Airways flew the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach, who got stuck in flooded Thai caves for over two weeks in July, to London to attend the Pride of Britain Awards.
The awards which are given every year in Britain commemorate the unsung heroes of Britain. On Mondy night, five of the Thai cave divers who were part of British Cave Rescue Team that had aided in the internationally watched rescue operation were given Outstanding Bravery awards.
The 12 Thai boys and their coach who had been stuck inside the Tham Luang cave network in Northern Thailand for 17 days owe their lives to the divers. At the ceremony, audiences witnesses the heart-warming exchange between the boys and their saviours. The five awardees include John Volanthen, Rick Stanton, Jason Mallinson, Chris Jewell, Josh Bratchley and Connor Roe.
Many on social media shared images from the moving ceremony on social media.
TV doesn’t get more moving than this: these divers risked their lives to bring the boys back to their families.
Read more about the awe-inspiring @PrideOfBritain Outstanding Bravery Award winners at https://t.co/RqziKoxJ9r. #TSBLocalPride #PrideofBritain pic.twitter.com/fFsTrloYgz
— TSB (@TSB) November 6, 2018
Fascinating to hear first hand accounts of the incredible Thai cave rescue at the #prideofbritain awards. An evening of inspiring stories and remarkable courage. https://t.co/YuXIUDPqzV
— Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) November 5, 2018
The skill and bravery involved in this rescue was jaw dropping - thank you just isn't enough #prideofbritain pic.twitter.com/1IqDPbuQc3
— Pride of Britain (@PrideOfBritain) November 6, 2018
