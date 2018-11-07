GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Thai Cave Boys Flown to UK To Give Pride of Britain Award to The Divers Who Rescued Them

The emotional moment was widely shared on social media.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2018, 6:59 PM IST
Credit: Manchester United/Twitter
In a warm gesture, Qatar Airways flew the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach, who got stuck in flooded Thai caves for over two weeks in July, to London to attend the Pride of Britain Awards.

The awards which are given every year in Britain commemorate the unsung heroes of Britain. On Mondy night, five of the Thai cave divers who were part of British Cave Rescue Team that had aided in the internationally watched rescue operation were given Outstanding Bravery awards.

The 12 Thai boys and their coach who had been stuck inside the Tham Luang cave network in Northern Thailand for 17 days owe their lives to the divers. At the ceremony, audiences witnesses the heart-warming exchange between the boys and their saviours. The five awardees include John Volanthen, Rick Stanton, Jason Mallinson, Chris Jewell, Josh Bratchley and Connor Roe.

Many on social media shared images from the moving ceremony on social media.







