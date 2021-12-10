Thai Diver Dressed as Santa Clause Feeds Fish Inside an Aquarium in Bangkok Mall

It was beginning to look a lot like feeding time, as a diver dressed in a Santa suit hopped into an aquarium at a Bangkok mall to spread fish scraps and good cheer just in time for Christmas. Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World kicked off the holiday season this week with workers dressing in festive gear as they went through their daily feeding routine in the massive aquarium. For the sharks, stingrays, and schools of colourful fish, the diving duo — one dressed as Santa Claus and the other sporting reindeer antlers — brought joy to their world as they flung out food scraps. On the other side of the glass, visitors took selfies with the Santa diver, who gamely waved when not forking out chunks to passing sharks. Stingrays floated ethereally across the massive tank, trying to catch gifted fish in their flat mouths.

Children stared in awe as yellow-and-black damselfish swirled around Santa, who appeared suspended in mid-air like an angel.

“I am very impressed (with the show)," said Emachana Piyasakulkaew, who visited the aquarium with her young son.

“He is so excited and if he likes something, he will watch until the end. And today he watched it from start to finish."

The Christmas-themed feeds will be held daily from December 14 to 26 at the aquarium, which is located in Bangkok’s famed Siam Paragon mall.

In another underwater trip where a semi-submerged building in Norway would host a restaurant, marine research center and artificial mussel reef. Called ‘Under’, the multi-purpose building designed by Snøhetta will be located at the southernmost tip of Norway, in the village of Båly, part of the Lindesnes region.

Sliding into — or out of — the water, the concrete grey box design features a restaurant for up to 100 guests, with a front-facing 11 x 4m panoramic glass panel “like a sunken periscope" giving a view into the depths beyond. Under, whose meaning in Norwegian is very close to “wonder," will be “Europe’s first underwater restaurant" according to Snøhetta.

(With AFP Inputs)

