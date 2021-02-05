Thai Fisherman Finds Rare Orange Pearl Worth $330,000 While Walking Along Sea Shore

A fisherman and his brother in Thailand got lucky when they chanced upon a rare pearl, an orange pearl, in a shell. This pearl is priced to be worth more than $330,000. The duo was walking along the shore of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand on January 27 when they spotted an abandoned buoy, dotted with shellfish.

Hatchai Niyomdecha, 37, and Worachat Niyomdecha, 35, plucked three snails from the apparatus with plans to have them for a snack, the New York Post reported. They returned home with their find. It was their father who found that the brothers had actually spotted the orange pearl while cleaning the shells.

The orange coloured pearl has the width of a dime and weighs about 7.68 grams. It was found in the Melo melo sea snail, even though it is typically found in oyster pearls. These pearls are formed in a gastropod and are found in Asian waters. The colour ranges from tan or brown and even shades of orange.

The brothers who found the pearl belong to the impoverished fishing community of Thailand. Hatchai believes that it was destiny that led them to the precious treasure. He says days before making the discovery, he saw an old man with white long mustache who told him to come to the beach to receive a gift. "I think he led me to finding the pearl,” he was quoted as saying.

He says he wants to sell the pearl for the highest price. “The money won’t just change my life, it will change my destiny. My whole family will have better lives.” He has been approached by at least three buyers. The family is reportedly in talks with a buyer from China who is offering about $332,000 for the pearl.