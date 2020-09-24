Thai Man Left Horrified After He Pulls Out 17-feet-long Tapeworm from His Anus

It is almost unimaginable to come to terms with the fact that a long tapeworm is residing in your body. However, this has been a reality for a man based out of Thailand.

According to a report published in the Daily Star, Duangchan Dachyoddee from Nakhon Sawan in northeast Thailand pulled out a 17 ft long tape

worm from his bottom.

The 34-year-old man had gone to the bathroom after facing excruciating pain in his stomach. It was only during this time that he saw the worm coming out of his body. As a result, he ended up pulling the creature out.

Elaborating upon the incident that took place on September 21, he said, “I couldn't believe how long it was. I kept pulling and it was still stuck in my bottom. I thought it was an alien. It was disgusting. That thing had been living inside me for a long time.”

After pulling out the entire thing, he took the parasite to a doctor. The medical experts have identified the worm as a beef tapeworm or taenia saginata.

According to the doctor, this worm has been developed due to the consumption of raw meat. As per them, the eggs of the worm would have most probably been present in the meat that the 34-year-old man consumed.

It was also mentioned that the eggs would have got hatched in the person’s intestine. It is likely that there are more worms in his body. The doctors have prescribed him medication to kill such worms which may be present in his body.

Duangchan has also revealed that his favourite dish is Key Neua. The dish is primarily a spicy raw beef salad. It is also quite popular in the Isan region of northeastern Thailand.

After seeing the doctor, he mentioned that he has been feeling better. He said that it will take him a couple of days to get better.