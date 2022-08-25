Thai Prostitute Bites Part Of Tourist’s Ear In Pattaya

Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations for people around the world. It is not just renowned for its culture but also the food and lifestyle, making it one of the most enjoyable countries in the world. However, the enjoyable trip turned into a horrifying memory for a 55-year-old when a part of his ear was chewed off by a prostitute in Thailand.

The incident happened in the party city Pattaya when a prostitute approached a tourist at the back of a bus. She was heavily intoxicated due to alcohol consumption. Kannika Kamton, 25, hopped to the back of an open bus and straddled the 55-year-old man who was travelling in the area.

The bus was at a red light when she climbed on the bus and then while being too drunk, chewed off a part of the man’s right earlobe. Other passengers on the bus looked at her as she dug her teeth in and bit off a part of his flesh.

Kamton then swallowed the flesh in front of him as he screamed in agony. The police officers that were at the scene bandaged the injured before taking him to the hospital for emergency treatment. The woman tried to run away after but was nabbed by the police. She was handcuffed to a truck and taken to the local police station.

The Sun reported Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamchula saying, “An officer took control of the attacker, but she kicked the officer with her feet and resisted arrest, so extra help was needed to restrain her. The detained woman will be prosecuted. There were many witnesses, and the victim wanted to have the woman detained and prosecuted.”

Pattaya is famous for 24/7 sex brothels and clubs. It is also known as the ‘Sex Capital of the World’ due to this.

