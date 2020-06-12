Thai Restaurant Owners Face 723 Years in Jail for Seafood Scam

In Thailand, owners of two restaurant have been sentenced to 723 years in prison for defrauding the public with a seafood promotion.

Apichart Bowornbancharak and Prapassorn Bawornban sold vouchers to customers that entitled them to use their seafood buffet at an extremely low price, but would later refuse the promotional offer, the CNN reported. This irked hundreds of customers who later filed complaints. In the court, the prosecutors accepted that they knew that the offer could not be fulfilled.

The duo who ran the restaurant Laemgate Infinite, was arrested in September 219 and have been detained since then.



Thailand is known for issuing lengthy jail terms, but the law of the country also makes a possibility of the culprits to walk free after 20 years.

Some 347 customers had purchased the promotion after it was advertised on social media, prosecutor said in the court The prices offered were as low as $3. They duo has pleaded guilty in the court and their sentence was reduced from 1,446 years after they confessed. They have also been fined reneged $58,500.

