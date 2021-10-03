CHANGE LANGUAGE
Too Spicy to Handle? Thai Restaurant is Done Giving Refunds if You Can't 'Stomach It'

The restaurant in Fargo in North Dakota has put up a strict sign on all of their booths for their customers. (Image: Twitter/Jason Wittenberg)

The viral tweet by user Jason Wittenberg rocked the popular stereotype that says Westerners cannot handle spicy food, be it Indian or Thai cuisine.

Traditional Thai food has always been known to come with proper spice level warnings for the unassuming gormandizer but a recent photo from a restaurant in the US has gone viral after the owners put up an ultimatum for those who cannot seem to keep the spice down in the food. The restaurant in Fargo in North Dakota has put up a sign on all of their booths which very strictly puts it out, “We will no longer issue refunds when you order your spicy food and can’t handle it."

Now this particular tweet, which has garnered thousands of likes and hilarious comments has rocked the popular stereotype of Westerners not being able to handle spicy food yet again. Twitter came out with their thoughts on this, and some agreed whereas some denied this idea. All in all, Twitter couldn’t ‘keep it down’ with the Thai spice.

Check out some of the hilarious comments:

And some of the Westerners did seem to prove the stereotype correct after all!

Well, all we can wish for is that everyone finds their own ‘level of spice’ for their favourite Thai food and restaurants don’t need to issue a disclaimer of such kind.

first published:October 03, 2021, 17:03 IST