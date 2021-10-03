Too Spicy to Handle? Thai Restaurant is Done Giving Refunds if You Can't 'Stomach It'

Traditional Thai food has always been known to come with proper spice level warnings for the unassuming gormandizer but a recent photo from a restaurant in the US has gone viral after the owners put up an ultimatum for those who cannot seem to keep the spice down in the food. The restaurant in Fargo in North Dakota has put up a sign on all of their booths which very strictly puts it out, “We will no longer issue refunds when you order your spicy food and can’t handle it."

Posted in every booth at a Thai restaurant in Fargo. pic.twitter.com/GheUkzq54u— Jason Wittenberg (@WittenbergJason) October 1, 2021

Now this particular tweet, which has garnered thousands of likes and hilarious comments has rocked the popular stereotype of Westerners not being able to handle spicy food yet again. Twitter came out with their thoughts on this, and some agreed whereas some denied this idea. All in all, Twitter couldn’t ‘keep it down’ with the Thai spice.

Check out some of the hilarious comments:

Hilarious. I love how Asian restaurant owners don’t have time for BS and just tell you what you need to hear.— Buck Naked (@PistolPete2007) October 2, 2021

If I ordered spicy food and couldn’t handle it, I’d take it to my grave, not ask for a refund…— Oxford Comma Chameleon (@destinyspile) October 1, 2021

And some of the Westerners did seem to prove the stereotype correct after all!

There's a Thai restaurant in the next town up from me that did away with the numbers."How hot do you want it? American, Mexican, Indian, or Thai?" — Lewis Morgan (@NinerDesigner) October 1, 2021

I had a similar experience in an Indian restaurant in Scotland. Menu said “like your mum made”. It was. If your mum grew up in Bangladesh! The waiter told me most white people didn’t usually finish it. I almost melted!— Andy Mitchelson (@steepler) October 2, 2021

I ordered "Thai hot" once at a restaurant, assuming, as usual, I'd get the white boy downgrade. I did not.I suffered in silence and kept the water refills coming. — Matthew Jacobs (@Sxeptomaniac) October 2, 2021

I asked for hot sauce at a Halal place in Glendale, and he looked my white ass dead in the eyes and said “It’s twice as spicy as jalapeños.” I got it on the side, and one little packet turned me into an eye-watering, blubbering snot fest. I don’t blame the Thai restaurant.— Tanner Powell (@TannerPowell) October 1, 2021

Well, all we can wish for is that everyone finds their own ‘level of spice’ for their favourite Thai food and restaurants don’t need to issue a disclaimer of such kind.

