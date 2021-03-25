Thai Teen Orders a 'Cheap' iPhone Online, Receives a Phone-shaped Coffee Table

A teenager in Thailand was happy to find an iPhone at throwaway prices online. But his happiness quickly faded when he received the parcel. It turned out to be an iPhone-shaped coffee table. It was the buyer’s mistake to confuse the coffee table with an Apple phone. When the teen saw the luxury phone being sold for such a cheap price, he was excited and placed the order thinking he had cracked a deal. But when he received the order, he felt something was wrong.

The parcel package in which he was supposed to receive his iPhone was as tall as him and upon opening he found that it was indeed a coffee table and not the dear phone that he thought he was getting at throwaway rates. Unfortunately, he had missed the product details before placing the order, according to Oriental Daily Malaysia.

Creo que salió ganando 👉🏼 Teen Buys Cheap iPhone Online, Gets iPhone-Shaped Coffee Table Instead https://t.co/mDNHjOwoMj pic.twitter.com/n3CgBPYSBW— roc21 (@roc21) March 24, 2021

The teen later took to social media and posted pictures of his goofup. He reportedly said that he found it odd that the phone was cheap and the shipping costs were higher than usual, but the deal seemed too tempting.

People receiving ‘fake’ iPhones has been a recurring incident. However, none of them were reported to have missed the product details before making the purchase. Earlier this month, a man from Guwahati received a ‘fake’ iPhone from Flipkart for which he had paid Rs 1,24,900. After finding that the phone charged at an extremely low rate, he took the device to a nearby store where it was confirmed that the phone he had received was indeed fake.