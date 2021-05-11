Thai Woman Dies of 'Electrocution' while Playing Video Game on Charging Phone

In a tragic incident, a 54-year-old woman from Thailand died after getting electrocuted from her new phone while charging it on May 6 night. The woman has been identified as Yooyen Saenprasert, a resident of Udon Thani province in northeastern Thailand, who had received the said smartphone as a birthday gift two days before from her husband Praiwan Saenprasert, also aged 54.

According to news reports from the Daily Mail, the woman’s body was found on her bed by her husband with burn marks, possible by electrocution, on her hands. The husband narrated the horror of the evening and told the website that she spent most of her evenings playing video games on her phone but they didn’t expect such dire consequences of doing that while charging the phone.

Yooyen was laying on the bed while the phone was being charged and the charging cable was resting on her arm which was plugged into the main switch at their home while her husband had been out for the evening at their fishpond. He found his wife unconscious when he returned later at night with burns on her hands.

Despite efforts by paramedics to revive her, it is claimed that she had been dead for more than four hours before her body was found by the husband. Grieving Praiwan stated that he knew something was wrong when he tried to wake her up but she didn’t move at all. The couple doesn’t have any children and “only had each other”, the devastated husband said that he had only bought her the phone two days ago. He added how much his wife loved playing video games on her phone but they were unaware it could be so dangerous.

Media reports suggest there were bruises on the woman’s right hand which are believed to be from electric shock and one police officer states the family doesn’t suspect any foul play or suspicious circumstances around her death. The body has been taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, stated Lieutenant Colonel Mangkom Chomkot.

